The Vermont Supreme Court ruled Friday that an insurer could not unilaterally decide how much to pay out on a claim.
The unanimous ruling reversed a lower-court decision in which a judge threw out a jury award against Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. The decision reinstates the $41,737.89 award to Parker's Classic Auto Works, located on Chaplin Avenue in Rutland.
Parker's brought the lawsuit against Nationwide on behalf of 70 of its customers who had identical policies with the insurance company. All had work done at Parker's between 2009 and 2014, and in each case Nationwide paid out less than what Parker's charged to repair the vehicles. Parker's argued the company violated the policies, and a Rutland jury agreed, reaching the roughly $41,000 judgement.
However, Judge Samuel Hoar then granted a defense motion for judgement as a matter of law, reversing the jury decision.
Justice Karen Carroll wrote in the Supreme Court's decision that the language in an insurance policy should be interpreted as what a reasonably prudent person applying for insurance would have thought it meant.
"We resolve ambiguity in favor of an insured, but we do not rewrite a policy if it happens to benefit an insurer," Carroll wrote. "The court construed the insurance policy as requiring defendant to pay 'an amount (defendant) determined was sufficient to do the repairs. It reasoned that the insureds could not have sued defendant for sums that were entirely within defendant's discretion to award. ... We disagree with this construction. ... Just as we will not rewrite an insurance policy in favor of an insured, we also cannot rewrite a policy in favor of an insurer."
The policy did not, according to the decision, specify how an insurer could dispute the value the company placed on the claim, which the Supreme Court ruled enabled them to challenge it through a lawsuit.
The Supreme Court also rejected arguments from Nationwide that an "incurred but unpaid debt" was not a "financial loss" that Parker's could seek to recover, as well as a claim that they were not required to pay labor costs because they were not specifically listed in the section of collision coverage.
"Labor is an indispensible component of the cost of making a repair," the decision read.
