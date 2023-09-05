A Rutland County criminal court judge said a local man was a “productive member of society” when he wasn’t using drugs but had demonstrated he wasn’t getting clean on his own.
Judge Cortland Corsones on Tuesday sentenced 43-year-old Timothy Shaw to five to 10 years in prison. The sentence came at the end of a contested hearing where, as part of a plea agreement, the state agreed to argue for a five to 20-year sentence to serve while the defense argued for a sentence of one to 10 years.
“The court understands how addiction can cause one’s life to spiral out,” Corsones said. “However, substance abuse cannot be used to excuse violence and threats of violence.”
Shaw pleaded guilty in May to six felony charges — including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — and one misdemeanor. The state dismissed more than 30 other charges as part of the deal. The incidents in the charges on which Shaw was convicted included stealing a $1,100 welder, swinging a knife at a store manager trying to recover goods Shaw was stealing, and crashing into multiple vehicles while trying to get his own out of an impound lot.
Assistant Rutland County State’s Attorney Peter Bevere noted that Shaw had five prior felony convictions, 22 prior misdemeanor convictions, and that since he had been ordered held without bail in November he had racked up two major disciplinary infractions.
“Mr. Shaw may need drug treatment, but his behavior cannot be excused by his addictions,” Bevere said. “The defendant has a long history of not just being involved in our criminal justice system but also opportunities, through suspended sentences, to address any underlying conditions contributing to that behavior.”
Bevere said a longer sentence would serve to deter Shaw, as well as others.
“A message should also be sent to Mr. Shaw’s victims that our system is responsive to them,” he said.
Public Defender Christopher Davis acknowledged Shaw’s criminal history and said that Shaw’s addiction has cost him his business and much of his family.
He said Shaw had “virtually no history of violence” and said the recent incidents were not driven by malice.
“Mr. Shaw is not a violent person, he is a desperate person,” Davis said.
Davis also said Shaw’s incarceration throughout the past 10 months has been an “eye-opening experience,” something Shaw himself echoed addressing the court, apologizing to his victims and parents.
“I dabbled with drugs in the past,” he said. “I never really dealt with the opiate situation, and it took everything from me. ... It’s a real bad thing going on here in the city. I hear enough stuff in jail about what’s going on out here, and it’s out of control.”
Corsones noted that with Shaw’s criminal history, the state could have charged him as a habitual criminal, which carries a potential life sentence. He said it was clear Shaw needed drug treatment, but that it also was clear that would only happen under strict supervision.