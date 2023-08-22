The latest edition of an energy cost report is showing those interested in having an equitable, clean energy future what they might do differently, namely where to build housing and public transit, as well as what income brackets need more incentives.

The 2023 Vermont Energy Burden Report is now available on Efficiency Vermont’s website, efficiencyvermont.com online. This is the third such report released since 2016, and it shows, using estimates and available data, where in Vermont people are spending more of their household income on energy.

