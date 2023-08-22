The latest edition of an energy cost report is showing those interested in having an equitable, clean energy future what they might do differently, namely where to build housing and public transit, as well as what income brackets need more incentives.
The 2023 Vermont Energy Burden Report is now available on Efficiency Vermont’s website, efficiencyvermont.com online. This is the third such report released since 2016, and it shows, using estimates and available data, where in Vermont people are spending more of their household income on energy.
Past reports looked at household income and energy expenses by town. This edition of the report does that as well, but also breaks the numbers down by census block.
For example, Barre City has an energy burden of 12.2%, meaning that the average household there spends 12.2% of its income on electricity, heating and transportation. Looking at the census blocks, however, shows that households in Southeastern Barre City (Census Block ID #500239552002) have an energy burden of 44%, easily the highest in the state. Second is the census block for Northwestern Rutland City, with a 29% energy burden.
For southeastern Barre City, the median household income is $13,550. Electricity makes up 9.6% of the energy burden, heating is 16.9%, and transportation is 17.5%.
In northwestern Rutland City, the median household income is $16,366 with 6.8% of the energy burden being electricity, 12.9% in heat and 9% transportation.
Peter Walke, managing director of Efficiency Vermont, said Tuesday that the interesting thing about this edition of the report is that it lets people see energy costs in an area, as well as the household incomes of that area. The Northeast Kingdom, in particular, is one area where the cost is high but the incomes are low.
The average Vermont household’s energy burden is 11%, or about $7,000 annually. Transportation accounts for about 45% of the average household’s energy expenses, at about $3,200 each year. Heating one’s home accounts for about 35% of the energy budget, or about $2,400, while electric bills represent 20% of the household’s energy bills, or about $1,400 per year.
According to the report, a 6% energy burden — only counting electricity and heat — is considered high. Vermont’s average electric and thermal energy burden would be 5% if transportation wasn’t being counted.
Walke noted that most states don’t count transportation when they do reports like these.
What comes as little surprise to those like Walke is that lower income communities have the highest energy burdens. Beside the Northeast Kingdom, neighborhoods in Barre, Rutland, St. Johnsbury, Burlington and Manchester have high energy burdens.
The report also noted that communities hit hardest by the July floods also happened to be among those with higher energy burdens.
Walke said that because this report looks at census block data, it can be used by leaders and policymakers to better allocate resources to areas where they’re most needed.
Another interesting thing the report shows, he said, is that throughout the years household incomes have varied widely from place to place.
Walke said that many of Efficiency Vermont’s programs over the years have been geared towards reducing the cost of energy overall, which is good, but those programs have largely benefited directly those with higher incomes.
“(I)t means inequities occur in the benefits of those programs because those who have the resources to take advantage will end up benefiting more than those who don’t. So we are focusing our programs to try to address low and moderate income Vermonters and to help address those who have had other systemic barriers to being able to access these types of programs, especially in places with communities of different populations like new Americans who have different barriers to accessing programs and trying to work to make those achievable,” he said.
For those with middle and lower level incomes, the upfront costs of weatherization or switching to an electric vehicle can be barriers, even with incentives. Walke said if, for example, someone’s home needs a new roof before it can be weatherized, that’s a barrier to that kind of energy savings.
The report is useful for people like Kathy Beyer, senior vice president for real estate development at Evernorth, a nonprofit that works mostly to create rental housing units.
“We know the data is out there that low and moderate income households have an energy burden that is two to three times higher than upper income households, and what the report also does a good job of pointing out is that Vermont’s energy incentive program, in the past, has not been structured in a way that will ensure an equitable transition to a clean energy future,” Beyer said.
She likes that the report looks at transportation costs — something to consider when building housing and public transit projects.
Efficiency Vermont is a utility created in 1999 by the state to work on lowering the cost of energy in Vermont.
Sen. Anne Watson, of Montpelier, D/P-Washington District and vice chair of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, said Tuesday that she agrees with the report’s conclusion about the need to shift its own focus.
“The conclusion to me seems pretty obvious, which is that the mission of Efficiency Vermont has been too narrowly defined to allow for people with the most energy burden to have the full and appropriate access to their products and services,” she said. “To me, it means that it’s time to look at that and ensure that Efficiency Vermont has all the tools they need, and the permission they need, to help folks with the most need.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com