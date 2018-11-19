MONTPELIER — Some retailers and restaurants are on opposite sides when it comes to the chemical safety of their products, according to a new national report released by the Vermont Public Interest Research Group.
The report reveals that major retail companies are making slow but meaningful progress at improving the chemical safety of the products, food and packaging they sell. But nearly half of those scored — including every restaurant chain evaluated — have failed to take any public measures to eliminate toxic chemicals from products they carry, according to the report. Among the concerns noted by the report are that toxic chemicals can cause developmental difficulties in children and unfairly impact the poor.
The third annual “Who’s Minding the Store? A Report Card on Retailer Actions to Eliminate Toxic Chemicals” evaluated and graded the chemical policies and practices of 40 of the largest North American retailers, including grocery and fast-food chains, as part of Safer Chemicals Healthy Families’ Mind the Store campaign.
Four retailers received the highest grades for their work to protect customers from toxic products and packaging. They included: Apple (A+), Target (A), Walmart (A-) and IKEA (A-).
This year, Walgreens, Rite Aid and Amazon were ranked “most improved” with all three companies announcing sweeping chemical safety policies over the past two months.
“The progress that some companies are making to protect consumers from toxic exposures proves that it’s possible,” said Paul Burns, executive director of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group. “There really is no excuse for major businesses to be dragging their feet at this point.”
Mike Schade, report co-author and director of Mind the Store campaign, said companies can prevent harm and protect public health by taking common-sense steps to phase out toxic chemicals in everyday products.
“Retailers have an important role to play,” Schade said. “They have both the power and the moral responsibility to eliminate and safely replace toxic chemicals to ‘mind the store.’ They should stop letting chemical corporations put public health at risk.”
Nearly half of retailers evaluated for “Who’s Minding the Store?” received a F-grade for failing to announce policies or publicly report progress to assess, reduce or eliminate toxic chemicals in products or packaging they sell.
However, year-over-year results reveal that retail chains have improved their chemical safety efforts after receiving poor grades on the Retailer Report Card.
Seventy-two percent of the 29 retailers evaluated in both 2017 and 2018 improved their scores by establishing new chemical safety policies, banning chemicals of concern from private-label brands and expanding their chemical bans to new products.
Chain restaurants were analyzed for the first time this year and significantly lagged behind other retailers in reducing chemical hazards, the report said. These companies have been slow to announce chemicals policies and publicly address toxic chemicals, such as phthalates and PFAS, in packaging and other food-contact materials.
Six of the nation’s most popular fast-food chains were evaluated representing 10 brands, with all companies earning F grades. They include: Burger King, Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald’s, Panera, Pizza Hut, Popeye’s, Taco Bell, Tim Hortons, Starbucks and Subway.
“The food we buy should nourish us, not expose us to toxic chemicals from packaging and processing,” warned Mike Belliveau, executive director of Environmental Health Strategy Center and co-author of the report. “Restaurant chains are serving up a recipe for poor health by failing to slash the use of toxic chemicals in food packaging and other food-contact materials.”
“Toxic industrial chemicals like phthalates and PFAS don’t belong in the food we eat. Consumers expect a lot more leadership from food retailers in getting toxic chemicals out of the food-supply chain,” he added.
Other retail sectors with poor performance include dollar stores, with an average F grade, and department stores (F), beauty shops (D-) and office supply stores (D-).
“Learning and developmental disabilities now affect 1-in-6 children,” said Tracy Gregoire, coordinator of the Learning Disabilities Association of America’s Healthy Children Project. “Over a quarter of these disabilities are linked to toxic chemical exposures.
“Prenatal and early childhood exposure to harmful chemicals in consumer products and food packaging can lead to life-long impacts and chronic health conditions,” she added.
Jose Bravo, coordinator of the Campaign for Healthier Solutions, also singled out dollar stores for being “among the worst national retailers” when it comes to protecting customers and families from toxic chemicals.
“None of them have done much to ease product safety concerns in over a year,” Bravo said. “... the poor depend on these discount retail chains, and our families deserve safe and nontoxic products just as much as any other family.”
Companies selected for evaluation were among the top 40 North American retailers by sales or commanded the largest market share in one of 12 major retail sectors. Full methodology details are available at www.RetailerReportCard.com.
stephen.mills @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.