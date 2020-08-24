CASTLETON — A man arrested for stabbing three people in Castleton pleaded not guilty on Monday to three counts of aggravated assault, according to WCAX.
The incident happened late Friday night at an off-campus party, according to the report.
Police say Karl Buch stabbed three men at a party at 40 Mechanic St. One of the victims, Jack Strohmeier, suffered a stab wound to his stomach that goes several inches deep and slightly lacerated his liver.
The other men suffered leg wounds when police say they attempted to break up the fight, according to the report.
Court records indicate the incident stems from a feud between Buch and Strohmeier that began days earlier.
Police describe the location as an off-campus party attended by Castleton University students, according to WCAX. When they arrived at the scene, police say they saw 50-75 students in the area leaving the party, the report states.
According to the report, the Castleton Select Board was scheduled to vote Monday on a resolution to limit social gatherings to 25 people.
