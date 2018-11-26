In an age where medical technology is advancing at a rapid rate, experts are saying accredited, whole-body donation programs are in higher demand than ever.
And Vermonters are stepping up to the plate: a report from Oregon-based MedCure, one of the seven whole-body and non-transplant tissue donation centers nationwide accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks, said Vermont rang in a 100-percent increase in whole-body donations from January to now. The data means Vermont is the fourth most generous state, according to Alexis Evans-Bendel, media representative from Havas Formulas, representing MedCure.
“It shows the resonance of Vermont and their openness to advancing science in the medical industry and leaving a lasting legacy,” said Annie Mackin, media relations for UVM Medical Center. “This shows how peoples' wishes are changing. Sitting down and talking about after-life wishes, it can become morbid and dark — we want to normalize the conversation, and it makes it easier on the family that the wishes are known.”
Heidi Kayser, director of Donor Education and Outreach for MedCure, said each whole-body donation will affect hundreds of millions of lives over generations, and though transplant-donation is highly recommended as a first course of donation, only 3 of 1,000 organ donors are utilized.
An organ donor can donate up to eight organs for transplant, and a tissue donor can donate up to 50 tissues for donation, both of which are immediately life-saving, Kayser said.
The 18,000 whole-body donations registered every year across the U.S. are most often pre-registered by those who are looking to donate their bodies to science after they pass away. Though few are turned away, Kayser said rapidly-progressing medical technology is always requiring more resources and MedCure often has to turn researchers away for lack of specimens.
“We had one doctor fly out to our Las Vegas lab to practice skin grafting,” Kayser said. “He had a patient he was operating on a week out, wanted to ensure he could do it successfully.”
Having a human form on which to practice helps develop less invasive surgical techniques, leading to shorter recovery times, Kayser said.
“There's not an alternative,” Kayser said. “The human body is so delicate and intricate that you have to work on the real thing, and preferably one that's not living, in order to perfect those procedures.”
Though the donors aren't notified beforehand of the particular field of research their donation will be benefiting, the families of the donors are sent a certificate indicating how their loved one has contributed to scientific progress.
After that, the donor's cremated remains may be sent back to their families, or in MedCure's case, the donor can opt for an at-sea burial, where their ashes are scattered to the ocean.
Vermont's only medical school, at the University of Vermont, utilizes whole-body donations through its Anatomical Gift Program. Around 200 doctoral physical therapy students, medical students and those in residency programs learn about human anatomy in the program, according to Dr. Gary Mawe, director of the university's Anatomical Gift Program.
“While there are computer-based systems for teaching anatomy based on real tissue, it doesn't give you the depth perception of unveiling the layers in how these structures are sitting in relation to one another,” Mawe said.
Donors range from frail, older individuals, to larger, muscular individuals who might have been farmers or industry workers, affording the students a wide range of muscle structures and tissues to examine in preparation for their work on live patients, Mawe said.
“We're always trying to think about the best way to think about anatomy. ... Every medical school that I can think of uses human cadavers to teach anatomy,” Mawe said.
Without the whole-body donations, Mawe said, the students would be learning largely from one-dimensional pictures and computer images.
Three out of four are eligible for whole-body donation, Kayser said, unless the body in question has sustained a communicable disease or an extreme body mass index.
Now that space for traditional, embalmed burials is shrinking, Kayser said, many are thinking of alternative ways hold after-life ceremonies.
“It's not like cremation is off the table — a lot of people don't like the idea of being embalmed anymore, but they don't necessarily want to sit on a mantle either,” Kayser said. “Other organizations that plant a tree ... some people are turning themselves into fireworks. There are two types of people who donate — people who want to leave a lasting legacy, and people who can't afford a funeral, and we cover the cost. They still get their loved ones back. ... It's a no-cost donation.”
Whole-body donations are accepted by accredited institutions and universities, and Kayser said MedCure and other organizations are actively pushing for legislation banning the sale of body parts for science.
“There's some bad actors out there,” Kayser said. “That's our uphill battle.”
