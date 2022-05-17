Residents of Dana Avenue and Marble Avenue told the Board of Aldermen Monday that their neighborhood had been overrun with drug dealers since the Quality Inn and Econo Lodge became de facto homeless shelters.
“All the residents on Marble Avenue, on Dana Avenue, have been through hell,” city resident Tim Severance told the board during its regular meeting. “Our kids can’t even go down to the grocery store at Mac’s to buy a loaf of bread because they’re approached by drug dealers.”
The state has long used vouchers to place homeless people in local hotels on an “emergency” basis and has been working toward developing a new approach to transitional housing that would move away from that process, but that process seemingly accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating tension between the city and the state as well as the hotels’ owners.
Mayor David Allaire went so far as to shut down the Quality Inn last year citing numerous health and safety violations, but it reopened after those violations were corrected and Allaire said Monday that was the limit of his authority. The city has organized a public forum scheduled for June 15 at which residents and officials are supposed to get a chance to discuss the situation with the Commissioner of Health and Human Services.
Allaire said the state is trying to address a real need in the community using the hotels, but has taken inadequate steps to sift out the predators mixed in among the vulnerable population there. He said he had been in contact with several of the residents and encouraged them to come.
“I want the state — I repeat, the state — to hear directly from the horse’s mouth,” he said. “I have a monthly meeting with the state. All I get is lip service.”
The residents who showed up Monday had plenty to say already. Severance said the nearby parking lot at Ocean State Job Lots had become a regular meeting place for drug deals and that activity spilled over into neighboring yards due to the lack of fencing. He said cars were frequently broken into and another resident described finding human waste and used needles in his yard.
“When is enough going to be enough?” Severance asked. “We should be able to live in peace. ... We don’t. What’s it going to take to stop this? Is it going to take one of our kids getting hurt? Someone breaking into our homes?”
Board member Matthew Whitcomb asked what the police department’s data said about the area. Chief Bryan Kilcullen said that calls from the area were down compared to last year, but said that data could be “manipulated,” and he said he believed the hotels tried to minimize calls to the police.
“We’ve been told staff is discouraged from calling the police,” he said.
Kilcullen also said most of the activity was at the hotels themselves, which drew noises of disbelief and anger from the crowd, prompting him to clarify that the majority of the department’s calls were coming from the hotels or the businesses immediately around them, and the department was getting few calls from nearby residents.
“If I was to call you for everything I see ... I would be calling every five minutes,” one man said.
“Well, you need to,” Kilcullen replied. “The numbers we were showing from a year ago were far greater than what we have now. Maybe it’s because people are not calling.”
Another man said when he has called police he had gotten “attitude” from a dispatcher, as if he was bothering the department. Kilcullen said he needed to hear about that as well.
Board member William Gillam said that his neighborhood, Cleveland Avenue and Baxter Street, went through the same situation two years ago, and that the police department’s data-driven approach ultimately fixed it.
“You need to call,” he said. “You need to keep calling. ... It does work, but you’ve got to stick with it. ... The dispatcher puts it in the record so there’s a database being built.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.