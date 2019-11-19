City residents continued to press the Board of Aldermen Monday about bias training.
The board voted at its Nov. 4 meeting to use $2,500 from the mayor's contingency fund to pay for implicit bias training for city officials. The vote came at the end of a process in which the board initially sent the issue to committee, only to have the committee chairman decline to hold a meeting, saying other board members were working to find someone to conduct the training pro bono.
Monday, Charles Juliussen asked what, specifically, the board was going to do, and questioned whether $2,500 was enough and asked how the board planned to "follow up" after the training.
Board President Sharon Davis said the city had issued a request for proposals and her understanding was that $2,500 would be sufficient.
"I guess the rest — we will take our direction from the trainer," she said. "That's the best answer I can give you now."
Norman Cohen said he was at the previous meeting and had to leave early, but he wanted to commend the board for the action they finally took.
"I think it's a great step," he said. "I think it sends a wonderful message about community."
Cohen said he sees more racial diversity in Rutland than ever before.
"I think this sends a signal to these new people that we care," he said. "That's important, because I think the country and the community are changing."
Cohen said he recently took a test on the Human Rights Commission website designed to expose a person's subconscious biases, and he urged others to give it a try.
"I'm a liberal Democrat," he said. "I'm Jewish. I was shocked how difficult it was."
The budget included money for the aldermen to undergo bias training toward the end of the Louras administration, but it is not clear whether any trainings were ever held. Several residents approached the board late in summer, seeking some action on racial issues in light of allegedly racially motivated shootings in other parts of the country and a racially inflammatory Facebook post by a city alderman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.