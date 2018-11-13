The city appears ready to offer $80,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a Pittsford couple after their car was hit by a Rutland City Police cruiser in 2014.
A complaint filed on Jan. 26, 2016, accused Sgt. Adam Lucia, of the Rutland City Police Department, of driving a police cruiser “negligently and with reckless disregard for the safety of others” after the cruiser hit a vehicle driven by Robert Foster.
The complaint said Robert Foster suffered “serious bodily injuries” but did not provide details of the injuries.
Roberta Foster “suffered the loss of the affection, companionship, aid, cooperation, support, society and services of her husband, Robert Foster,” the complaint said.
The complaint asked for damages, costs and other relief but did not request a specific amount.
According to unapproved minutes from the Rutland City Board of Aldermen’s executive session on Nov. 5, aldermen Matt Whitcomb and Tom DePoy respectively moved and seconded a motion for the city to offer $80,000 to resolve the lawsuit.
The Fosters’ attorney, James Swift, sent a letter dated Oct. 31 to Rutland civil court informing Judge Samuel Hoar that the city and the Fosters had reached a “tentative agreement that must be approved by the Select Board.”
On Monday, Swift spoke about the reason the letter, informing the judge of the status of the case, might be necessary. The case had been scheduled to go to trial next week.
Swift said a trial during Thanksgiving Week was probably something no one wanted.
Swift said he didn’t have many comments he wanted to offer about what appears to be a resolution but said he thought the most important aspect was a Rutland City Police investigation that found Lucia at fault.
A response to the lawsuit, filed on Oct. 26 by attorney Kaveh Shahi, of the Rutland law firm, Cleary, Shahi & Aicher, P.C., provides detail about the incident.
Shahi wrote that police responded to a report of a domestic assault on March 10, 2014, around 6 p.m. Robert Foster told investigators he was stopped at the red light at the intersection of West Street and North Main streets when he saw one police cruiser go by.
When the light turned green, Foster drove into the intersection so he could drive east on Terrill Street.
“Mr. Foster appears to be the only vehicle crossing the intersection under the circumstances that understandably had everyone else pausing for an emergency response at a location across the street and close to the intersection,” Shahi wrote.
Shahi said in his response that Lucia and Foster’s vehicles collided in the intersection.
The Rutland Police investigated Lucia and concluded he was at fault for several reasons. First, Lucia, as an emergency responder, was required to slow down for the safety of others and second, Lucia was operating against the police manual by running his lights but not his siren.
The third reason Lucia was found at fault was that he passed on the right instead of on the left and finally, he was driving too fast to avoid the collision.
However, Shahi pointed out then-Addison County State’s Attorney David Fenster, before he was appointed to a judgeship, reviewed the police report and found Lucia’s driving was not reckless.
Shahi argued that if the Fosters introduced the parts of the police report that found Lucia at fault, they would also have to offer the conclusion that Lucia’s driving was not reckless.
“(The Fosters) here would like the jury to be left the impression that the (city of Rutland) concluded Officer Lucia was ‘at fault’ and is wasting everyone’s time at trial by a distinction between ‘fault’ and ‘recklessness’ which was not drawn in the redacted report. The complete truth, however, is that the city’s information included the conclusion of the state’s attorney’s office that the evidence did not show recklessness,” Shahi wrote.
Swift said he didn’t want to speak for his clients about the apparent outcome of the case.
“They’re glad to not have to do the trial process because they’re (now) out of state. It would be difficult on them, difficult on Officer Lucia and they’re just relieved to have it behind them,” he said.
Shahi did not return calls requesting comment Friday or Monday.
