Local health officials are urging people to get flu shots after the hospital found itself almost at capacity this week.
Rutland Regional Medical Center announced Friday it had enacted part of its emergency surge planning in response to a jump in patients coming in with respiratory illness put the hospital nearly at its capacity.
The move did not involve any restrictions on access to the hospital, officials said.
“Everything that has been happening this week is, I’d say, behind the scenes,” said Dr. Alison Davis, the medical director of the emergency department. “What we are asking from the community is their cooperation in preserving our capacity.”
Members of the public can do that by working with their primary care providers to get testing done outside of the hospital whenever possible; getting flu shots; and taking some of the same steps to avoid exposure to respiratory illness taken for COVID, she said.
“COVID, unfortunately, is still with us,” Davis said. “Influenza has particularly arrived. RSV (respiratory syncyial virus) is a risk to the pediatric population. We’re seeing all of the above.”
Davis said the peak days at the hospital were Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, during which at one point they had 45 patients in the 26-bed emergency department, and the need there created bottlenecks to procedures throughout the rest of the hospital.
Davis said the lessons of the COVID pandemic are paying off.
“The organization has become very adept at responding, quickly and nimbly, to rapid surges,” she said. “That’s entirely due to our experience of COVID. We had plans for surges in place. ... We didn’t have to expand into any spaces that are not typically used for patients this week, but it was a good refresher, a reminder.”
Information on the statewide outlook was not immediately available from the Vermont Department of Health on Friday afternoon, but an email from Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems President Michael Del Trecco said no other hospitals were implementing emergency plans at this time.
