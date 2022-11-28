BURLINGTON — One of the defendants in a civil lawsuit in a fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy at a Barre Town home last year is denying any responsibility, according to newly filed documents in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Rebecca Post, 48, of Barre Town, and Post Insurance & Financial Inc., of Port St. Lucie, Florida, are both named as defendants in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington. Post is listed as a vice president of operations on the company website and maintains an office in her Barre home, the lawsuit stated.
Post Insurance & Financial has filed a written response denying many of the allegations in the 10-page lawsuit and also offers three affirmative defenses, including contributory negligence or comparative fault, court papers show.
PI&F maintains it is not involved in many of the acts claimed in the lawsuit, according to the response filed on its behalf by Burlington lawyer Susan J. Flynn of Clark, Werner & Flynn.
Rebecca Post has not filed a written response with the court as of Monday afternoon. A lawyer, believed to be representing her, did not respond to an inquiry.
Peter D. Bunce, 3, found an unsecured handgun at the Post home at 416 Beckley Hill Road and shot himself in the head while left unattended on June 26, 2021, the lawsuit maintains.
Gregory H. Bunce of Saco, Maine, as the boy’s father and the personal representative of the estate filed the civil lawsuit along with the boy’s mother, Evelyn H. Bunce, who filed as a plaintiff individually.
The lawsuit maintains Rebecca Post kept two loaded pistols in her bedroom: a Glock 9-mm and a Taurus .380-caliber. The handguns were kept in soft, unlocked cases in or around Post’s bedside table, the lawsuit stated.
Barre Town Police reported Peter Bunce found the 9-mm gun with a 10-round magazine inside a drawer in a bedside table and removed the firearm from a soft case.
Bunce shot himself in the face and the child died instantly, Police Sgt. Paul Thayer reported. The medical examiner confirmed the boy shot himself with a handgun.
Barre EMS had attempted CPR on the child, but soon realized he was dead, police said.
A loaded .380 Taurus was found in a second soft case in the lower drawer of the table, police said. There was a second soft case with only a fully loaded Glock magazine, Thayer said.
Yet in the lawsuit, Post Insurance & Financial responds paragraph by paragraph to each claim and for many of the key points either says “deny,” or claims the company was “without sufficient information to admit or deny; therefore the same is denied.”
Post Insurance & Financial used that extended response for several claims, including: that she kept the loaded 9-mm and .380 pistols in her bedroom; that they were in soft, unlocked cases in or around the bedside table; and that she knew the guns were there, loaded and were not secured with safety devices.
Post Insurance & Financial also used two other general defenses often used in negligence lawsuits. She said the lawsuit failed to state a claim upon which relief may be granted and a “lack of a proximate cause/efficient intervening cause.”
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault declined to file criminal charges based on the findings of the Barre Town Police investigation.
Thibault said in an Aug. 13, 2021, letter to police said there was “the inability to make out a prima facie case for a criminal offense relating to the death” of the child.
He said the criminal intent for reckless endangerment or involuntary manslaughter could not be met based on the facts and evidence presented.
Thibault said the juvenile located a loaded firearm in the master bedroom drawer of the homeowner, who wasn’t home at the time. The juvenile was a guest in the home and had recently arrived, Thibault said. He said Post lived alone.
Greg Bunce drove his two children, Peter, and Ellie, 7, from Maine to Barre on June 25, 2021. Post had been dating Kenneth Bunce of Barre City, a brother to Greg, for several years, the lawsuit said.
The three visitors spent an overnight at the Post home along with Ken Bunce, the lawsuit said.
Barre Town Police said it was told the purpose of the visit to Vermont was for Ellie to head to nearby summer riding camp.
Rebecca Post was not at the home at the time of the shooting, police said. She and Ellie Bunce had gone shopping, while Greg, Ken and Peter Bunce prepared to visit Ken’s house, the lawsuit said.
About 10 a.m. June 26, 2021, Peter found the pistols in the bedside table and accidentally discharged one of them into his head, the lawsuit said.
Greg Bunce was in a downstairs bathroom, while Kenneth Bunce was in an upstairs bathroom when the gun was fired, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit claims general negligence, negligent possession and storage of a loaded firearm, premises liability, negligent infliction of emotional distress, negligent failure to warn and negligent supervision.
The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified punitive damages against Post, individually, and Post Insurance.
The lawsuit said Post Insurance & Financial is based in Florida and was founded in 1979 by Bob Post, father to the defendant. Rebecca’s older sister, Kathy, is now listed as owner on the website. It says the company was aware that firearms were maintained on the premises.
