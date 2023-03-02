RJC clean

Restorative Justice Center employee liaison Mia Baker, right, and community member David Kiefner, left, help toss damaged items into a Dumpster leant to RJC by Casella Waste. The RJC has temporarily moved to 50 Merchants Row in Rutland after its Center Street location was damaged due to a burst pipe.

 Provided photo

The Rutland County Restorative Justice Center has made a new temporary home on Merchants Row after a burst pipe caused extensive damage to its Center Street location early last month.

After dangerously cold temperatures during the days prior, Executive Director Maggie Ganguly was contacted by a Center Street neighbor on Feb. 5 and told that water was leaking out of her building.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.