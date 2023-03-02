The Rutland County Restorative Justice Center has made a new temporary home on Merchants Row after a burst pipe caused extensive damage to its Center Street location early last month.
After dangerously cold temperatures during the days prior, Executive Director Maggie Ganguly was contacted by a Center Street neighbor on Feb. 5 and told that water was leaking out of her building.
Ganguly said she arrived at the scene and found that the building’s basement and first floor had flooded, and water was continuing to accumulate from a burst pipe at the front of the building.
“People don’t think about the fact that 3 inches of standing water can ruin everything, but it completely ruined everything,” Ganguly said.
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the RJC has been helping both adult and youth offenders admit their wrongdoings and take corrective action through tangible programs and services for over 40 years. At the moment, the organization has nearly 170 clients across its seven programs.
“We’re there to help them heal the harm they’ve done to the community, get them back on track — whatever that means for each individual — and support them through, hold them accountable for their actions, but also make sure that those things happening (don’t) have to completely alter the trajectory of their life, whether they’re youth or adults,” Ganguly said.
Though the organization was able to find temporary housing within the week at the former Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region space at 50 Merchant Row thanks to a kind donation from the owner of the space, Ganguly added that a lot was lost to water damage.
Phone systems, furniture, materials used for the organization’s youth programs and other items in storage had to be tossed during the cleaning process.
Over the course of the next month, drywall, carpeting and subflooring will be replaced on the two levels and many walls will also be repainted.
According to Ganguly, she and her team expect to be back in their Center Street building by mid to late April once renovations are finished.
“You don’t think about how much (your) stuff impacts your business and your general operating until all of it is gone,” Ganguly said. “My first priority was making sure that my staff had everything they needed. So, I literally was wandering around gathering everyone’s computers, work phones, letterheads stamps, all in these piles.”
Despite the initial stress, RJC Balanced and Restorative Justice and Restorative School Coordinator Sam Mcphail said it was amazing to see how the community rallied around the center in its time of need.
“I can’t say enough good things about how everyone has really come together to keep us working and doing what we need to do,” Mcphail said. “The help clearing out the building was fantastic .... To see everyone plowing away at moving really heavy pieces of furniture, filing cabinets, and getting it all done so quickly and efficiently was a beautiful thing to see.”
Community member Bianca Zanella, better known as The Paper Poet, assisted in clearing damaged materials from the office on Sunday and said that she was more than happy to help out.
“The Ganguly-Kiefner family has always got my back and is a pretty huge community staple, I think. And so, I would probably do anything for them. I am also a domestic violence advocate and I thoroughly believe in restorative justice,” Zanella said. “I’m always happy to lend a hand to fellow advocates.”
Ganguly thanked the help of everyone who stepped up, adding that the success of the transition to the temporary space was entirely made possible by the support they received.
“I think that sometimes it’s really easy to write off Rutland, that happens a lot, but the only reason that we are able to continue to do our business as usual, is because of the way the community showed up for us,” Ganguly said.
The organization is currently looking for volunteers and board members to join their team and will be hosting an open house sometime after its return to Center Street. Interested parties can find more information at rutlandrestorativejustice.org online.
