Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan will be in Rutland on Tuesday to announce the results of an investigation into the officer-involved fatal shooting of Christopher G. Louras on Oct. 8.
Louras, 33, of Rutland, was killed in a shootout with three officers of the Rutland City Police Department and one officer from Rutland Town.
The three Rutland Police Department officers are Sgt. Adam Lucia, who has been with the department for seven years; Sgt. Kenneth Mosher, who has been with the department for 12 years; and Cpl. Elias Anderson, who has been with the department for four years.
Rutland Town Police Deputy Chief Ted Washburn, who has been with the department for six years, was the fourth officer.
In October, police said someone, believed to be Louras, fired two shots at the Rutland City Police Station.
Police used surveillance equipment to identify the car, which was spotted about 90 minutes later near the Amtrak station. After a short pursuit, Louras crashed in the parking lot of the Rutland Shopping Center, got out and engaged in a shootout with the local police.
During an Oct. 8 news conference, police said Louras was armed with a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle.
While there were no other injuries as a result of the shots fired at the police station or the firefight, the body of Nicholas Louras, 34, of Rutland, was found the same day in Salisbury.
Christopher G. Louras and Nicholas Louras were cousins. Christopher G. Louras is the son of former Rutland mayor Christopher C. Louras. Nicholas Louras is the nephew of David Allaire, the city’s current mayor.
In a Friday statement released by the attorney general’s office, Donovan announced that he would be at the Rutland barracks of Vermont State Police on Tuesday to discuss the outcome of his office’s review of the officer-involved shooting.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rosemary Kennedy is expected to be at the event as well so she can announce the outcome of her office’s independent review of the incident.
Donovan’s office said no statements would be made before Tuesday.
In October, Rutland City Police Department Chief Brian Kilcullen said the last fatal shooting involving Rutland City officers was almost 25 years ago, on Aug. 23, 1995, on Prospect Street. Three city officers were involved in the incident which killed Brian P. Pockette, 27, of Rutland.
Pockette was fatally shot after yelling at police to shoot him before he fired a gun through a car door.
On Oct. 28, 2010, James Lamont, 36, of Rutland, was killed by shots fired by a Vermont State Police trooper at the corner of State Street and Merchants Row. No members of the Rutland City Police Department fired shots during that incident.
Police have not released any information about Christopher G. Louras’ motive and haven’t confirmed whether he is a suspect in the death of Nicholas Louras.
