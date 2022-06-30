WEST FAIRLEE — Kids in need of mental health education and support have someplace to go this summer.
We R H.O.P.E., a nonprofit focused on bringing education and normalization to youth struggling with mental health issues by providing affordable and accessible individualized support, is offering a three-week-long summer day camp experience for children in grades 2-12.
The retreat will be held at Milldale Farm Center for Wellness, a 300-acre property near Lake Fairlee, beginning on July 5.
Sean Perry, founder and president of We R H.O.P.E., said the retreat is an intensive experience that helps youth work on their mental well-being.
“The focus (is) on their mental health or mental well-being,” he said. “How can they connect with themselves and others in a time of complete disconnection in this country, in the world, really?”
While at the retreat, children learn how to manage their anxiety, build resiliency and practice mindfulness techniques. Daily activities include yoga, hiking, swimming and equine therapy.
“They’re just engulfed in meeting new friends, being unplugged, focusing on themselves and realizing that they’re bigger than their … mental health issues,” he said.
The organization hosted its first retreat in 2018 for about a dozen children. This year, Perry said, they are at capacity with 90 young people expected to attend. Kids can choose to attend for a single week or all three.
While most campers are local — usually living within about two hours of the retreat site — he said one child is traveling from Arizona to attend.
Perry said children come with a variety of mental health issues, from anxiety to suicidal ideation.
“The idea is to get these kids out into a loving, caring place to have fun, and for them to get in touch with just being a kid,” he said.
While youth mental health has become a focus during the pandemic, mental supports remain inaccessible to many.
Perry said he co-created We R H.O.P.E. with James Reinstein to develop a program that erased the financial and physical barriers to accessing mental health supports by bringing them directly into schools at no cost to families.
He acknowledged that it’s often difficult for parents to get children to mental health appointments, which is compounded in places like Vermont, where professionals are in short supply or are not located nearby.
Under the model, We R H.O.P.E. contracts with schools to bring in professionals to work with kids 30 minutes a day, five days a week, using techniques such as life coaching, cognitive behavioral therapy and neuroscience to help kids learn about what’s happening in their minds and develop goals.
“We’re actually in the building,” he said. “So we help the school identify the students … and then we’re right there so parents don’t have to go anywhere.”
Since launching, the organization has partnered with nearly 20 schools and school districts in Vermont, New Hampshire and Arkansas, as well as several more in Kenya, according to Perry.
But despite all the attention youth mental health has been given recently and the inroads We R H.O.P.E. has made, Perry said some schools are still not making it a priority.
“These kids need help, and if you’re going to invest in the children — and not basketball uniforms — you’re going to invest in their mental health,” he said.
Perry recalled a visit to one school this past school year that had just invested in new athletic equipment, where We R. H.O.P.E. staff met with 23 children experiencing PTSD and suicidal ideation.
“We go to do our jobs here as adults,” he said. “And if we know that there’s a problem, we’ve got to fund the problem and we’ve got to make sure that supports are there.”
The retreat functions as a complement of sorts to We R. H.O.P.E.’s work, helping kids manage feelings of anxiety, depression, isolation and hopelessness in a dynamic outdoor setting.
Perry said the children who attend the retreat are in a noticeably better place when they leave.
Parents agree.
Alisha Hartley, of East Corinth, said her 9-year-old daughter who attended last year’s retreat will be returning this year.
She said her daughter’s anxiety, which was diagnosed in kindergarten, was exacerbated by the pandemic, but her school was unable to help. Through the retreat and a We R H.O.P.E. coach, Hartley said her daughter has learned how to manage her anxiety.
“Having this program has been a huge asset,” she said. “It’s been great to see her excel with her diagnosis that she didn’t really know how to handle before.”
Perry said while the retreat is unique to Fairlee at the moment, he wants to expand it across Vermont and eventually into other states.
“I’d love to have one over towards Rutland or up towards Burlington so that we can reach more kids in Vermont,” he said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.