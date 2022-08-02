Matthew Reveal will not rejoin the Rutland City Board of Aldermen after all.
Mayor David Allaire withdrew his nomination to fill out Devon Neary’s unexpired term Monday and in his place named Joe Barbagallo. Allaire said he spoke to Reveal and that the former alderman had decided to withdraw his name due to “his increasing work commitments and other considerations.”
Allaire said he then reached out to Barbagallo, the brother of late board member Paul Barbagallo and a justice of the peace. Allaire said he respected Barbagallo because of his longtime service on the Board of Civil Authority and elsewhere in the community.
“He will fulfill the job with vigor and the great respect we all expect,” Allaire said.
Barbagallo said he retired after 44 years at Central Vermont Public Service — the last 30 of them as a power systems controller — and four years in the U.S. Air Force. His only experience with public office is as justice of the peace, but he is on the Catholic Diocese building committee for the state, the maintenance committee for Dismas House and the finance and maintenance committees at St. Peter Church.
“I’ve helped out at Wonderfeet (Kids’ Museum) on occasion, too,” he said. “Dave came to me. He called me up and explained the situation. I asked him to give me a day because my wife wasn’t home and I wanted to talk it over with her. ... We’d decided I’d give it a shot.”
Barbagallo said he did not know if he would want to run for a full term in March.
“I’ve got to get into the job,” he said. “I want to see what it involves.”
Neary resigned after becoming executive director of Rutland Regional Planning Commission.
Reveal was elected to fill out an unexpired term on the board in 2019 only to be voted off the following year — one of two incumbents whose re-election bids failed in 2020. He was not successful in a bid to rejoin the board in 2021.
Allaire thanked Reveal, who was not at the meeting Monday, for his interest.
The Board of Aldermen voted to unanimously to table the nomination until its next meeting, which is standard procedure to give board members time to meet the nominee.
Overturning a mayoral appointment requires “no” votes by seven aldermen.
The board also voted unanimously to confirm A.J. Shaw as the newest member of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority board. Shaw thanked the aldermen for their confidence.
Log In
