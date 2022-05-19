Rutland High School is taking its AP art show on the road this year.
The annual student art showcase will be held at The MINT makerspace on Quality Lane in Rutland this weekend.
Finding a new venue for the show was the brainchild of RHS senior and AP art student Chase Thorner, who has spent the semester working at The MINT as part of the school’s PLACE internship program.
Established in 2016 thanks to a Rowland Foundation grant, which funds teacher-led projects aimed at enacting systemic change within their school communities, PLACE — or Promoting Learning by Activating Community Engagement — has placed 178 students in internships throughout the community, according to RHS Associate Principal Bianca McKeen.
“We really felt it’s important for our students to become part of the community that they’re from, and really see what’s out there,” she said.
She added the program was also a chance to show students career opportunities are available to them in the area after college.
Historically, the AP art show has been held at the high school, however, Thorner thought moving it would be an opportunity to bring the student art projects and The MINT to a wider audience.
Thorner, who wants to pursue a career in art practices and curation, said she applied for the internship because she thought it would be a good opportunity to get first-hand experience working in a creative space.
“The MINT seemed like a perfect place for me,” she said.
Planning the art show, she said, fulfilled the PLACE program’s service learning component.
In addition to organizing and curating the upcoming show, Thorner spent the semester assisting MINT staff in other areas, such as managing social media.
“I really wanted to focus on spreading awareness for the organization so that people know that this resource is here in town,” she said.
She said her efforts seem to be having an impact, noting that enrollment for classes offered at The MINT is up.
RHS senior Sarah Bloch will be one of the six AP students featured in the showcase.
Bloch described her project as being about “a young person finding their identity through expression.”
“I developed a story about this little girl who grew up with less opportunities and maybe a harder home life, and she finds herself through expression of art and dance,” she said.
Bloch said she tells the character’s story through a mix of watercolors, acrylics and collage.
Thorner said her project was a personal exploration of the experience of feeling empathy for inanimate objects.
Her project includes several reinterpretations of a statue her father created that holds personal significance to her.
“Sometimes people just don’t understand their emotions. So expressing how I feel for inanimate objects through my artwork can hopefully give other people their voice to be able to express their emotions as well,” she said.
RHS art teacher Madeline Pritchard credited Thorner and the PLACE program with helping to facilitate a connection between students and the community.
Pritchard said the show is the culmination of work AP students have been doing this school year.
As part of the course, Pritchard said students designed a sustained investigation on a topic of their choosing and completed 10 works of art that attempt to answer the question posed in their investigation. Students will deliver their findings in an artist talk at the exhibition this weekend.
“Each student sort of took their own approach when it came to their questions and responses. There’s such a large variety of both media and subject matter — it’s just fantastic,” she said.
The art show opens Friday with a private engagement for family and friends. The public is invited to view the exhibition on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
