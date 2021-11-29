The question of the nature of Rutland High School’s relationship with its Booster Club loomed large in a recent committee meeting of Rutland City School Commissioners.
Meeting on Nov. 17, members of a committee charged with exploring the implementation of a plan to transition Rutland City Public Schools to its new mascot and team name, found themselves looking for clarity on the role the RHS Booster Club plays in purchasing uniforms for the school’s athletic teams.
Questions arose as Superintendent Bill Olsen presented a list of team uniforms that still feature either the “Raider” name or arrowhead logo. Presently, 11 teams have either the name or logo on their uniforms; the remainder of uniforms simply have “Rutland.”
The estimated total cost for replacing those uniforms was $158,000.
At the committee’s previous meeting on Oct. 20, Commissioner Stephanie Stoodley, who is a member of the Booster Club, explained the club historically has covered a percentage of the cost of uniforms with the balance coming from team fundraising.
Stoodley added that the club would not be contributing to the committee’s effort to replace uniforms.
But funding uniforms was not always the responsibility of the Booster Club, according to Olsen, who explained in an email that the current arrangement came about sometime in the early 2000s when there was no money in the school budget for uniforms, which only were replaced when in dire need.
Olsen stated Athletic Director Mike Norman, was able to get the district to allocate $7,000. The Booster Club decided to match that amount in order to help cover the cost of establishing a replacement cycle.
That budget line, however, was once again cut in a subsequent budget. At that point, Olsen explained that the club agreed to continue to contribute to uniform replacement.
Olsen noted to the School Board committee on Oct. 20 that the athletic budget line in the district’s expenditure budget currently covers only equipment expenses, such as helmets and pads.
Natalie Boyle, president of the RHS Booster Club, said in a recent interview that she was eager to clarify the club’s relationship with the district.
“I feel like it’s getting a little muddy, as far as who we are and what we do,” she said.
Boyle explained that the club, which she described as a “fundraising activity organization” and not a 501©3 nonprofit organization, is composed of a four-person board that represents a larger body of nonvoting members.
In addition to Boyle, board members include: Beth Coughlin, vice president; Ronna Davine, secretary; and Kevin Markowski, treasurer.
Boyle said she was unsure when the club was first established but estimated it was sometime in the late 1970s or early 1980s.
According to the its bylaws, the purpose of the club is to “establish a closer adult relationship with the athletic programs of Rutland High School, both on and off the field, to assist as requested by the coaches and school administration in this endeavor, but shall in no event interfere with the coaching staff and administrative function.”
Boyle wrote in a follow-up email that the club supports the student body, including “any club, activity, athletic program, unified sports, drama/music program, etc. that requests funds/assistance.”
In addition to providing money for uniforms, she noted that the Booster Club recently has helped purchase two new scoreboards, new elliptical machines and treadmills for the RHS training room, and helmets for the boys lacrosse team. It also awards 12 scholarships annually to seniors.
Olsen added that the club also recently contributed to the cost of replacing the sound system at Alumni Field.
Boyle stated the club operates “under the umbrella of the district,” with requests being submitted to the athletic office and approval coming from either the superintendent or RHS administrators. The club, however, is not formally part of the district, not governed by the administration or school board and its revenues are not part of the school budget.
Olsen added, “They work with the Activities and Athletics Department and take direction from that office where needed. They make certain that they are aligned with the priorities of the District, and they work very diligently to ensure that that they are equitable in the service of the students.”
Uniform requests, Boyle stated, are submitted by coaches through the RHS athletic office. Once approved, requests are forwarded to the club, which determine whether funding will be approved, the amount to be funded and the amount the club will require the teams to repay to the club via fundraising. She noted that teams typically pay back 50% of the total expenditure, though they often ask to pay less.
Boyle added that all teams are given a team account at the beginning of each year with $500 for the coaches to spend at their discretion.
“Teams are also encouraged to fundraise for bigger ticket items (basketball shooting machine for example),” she wrote. “When teams fundraise, 75% of funds goes to the team account (and) 25% goes to the Booster Club general fund.”
According to Boyle, the club’s fundraising activities include advertising revenue from a sports guide it publishes, selling concessions at athletic events, 50/50 raffles, selling RHS-branded “spirit wear,” and selling concessions and 50/50 tickets at the annual state championship football games, which are held at Alumni Field.
Over the past five years, the club has contributed more than $24,000 to the purchase of uniforms. Over that same period, the teams have raised just over $25,000, according to documents provided by the district.
While Boyle stated she did not have “direct access” to the club’s financial information, she estimated it nets approximately $15,000 to $20,000 in revenue in a typical year.
“Spending fluctuates based on the needs of the schools/teams/clubs,” she stated — some years spending may be around $8,000 to $10,000, other years it may be as high as $30,000 to $40,000.
She noted the pandemic negatively impacted the club fundraising efforts last year since spectators were prohibited from attending athletic events. She added that missing out on the state championship football game, which earns the club around $6,000, also stung.
“So, yes, we took a hit, to say the least,” she said.
RHS Athletic Director Mike Norman declined to comment on specifics about the club’s position stating, “The Rutland High School Booster Club has done and continues to do a great job and provides a lot of great opportunities to the students of the greater Rutland area.”
Boyle clarified the club’s position as stated by Stoodley on Oct. 20, saying, “we replace uniforms that are worn out … We will not be replacing perfectly good uniforms.”
In a follow-up email, Boyle added, the club will “replace old and worn out uniforms, regardless of logo.”
“I feel the need to be very clear that we will not replace perfectly good uniforms because they bear the wrong logo. We have stated in the past and I will reiterate again that we are here to support the students. We do not support one ‘side’ of this issue or another. We support the kids of our community,” she stated.
Boyle noted that once a new logo design officially is selected by the district, the club will begin ordering and selling spirit items with that logo. In the meantime, she said, the club has been using the letter “R,” “RHS” or “Rutland” on items it sells.
Until earlier this year, the club was called the “Rutland Raider Booster Club,” however, Boyle said the club decided to change the name, explaining, “We don’t want to be part of this debate.”
“It was alienating people and we certainly don’t want that. That’s not our goal. Our goal is to support the kids,” she said.
While most school districts have some form of a booster club or clubs that support student activities, the roles they play vary — though operating concessions at athletic events seems to be a common mode of fundraising.
But when it comes to funding uniforms, the RHS Booster Club is an outlier — at least in Rutland County.
Officials at other public high schools around the county all confirmed that uniforms were part of their respective school budgets, with booster clubs providing materials and equipment above and beyond the standard uniform replacement schedule.
“For the most part, this is part of our general fund budgets. Athletic uniforms are typically handled on a replacement cycle (dependent upon the school). From time to time, our sports booster programs (at the high school level) will assist or pay in total for uniforms in an off-cycle year (if needed),” Chris Sell, superintendent of the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union wrote in an email.
Kim Maniery, athletic director at Mill River Union High School, said their booster club has, in the past, funded up to 50% of uniform costs for new teams or club teams with the district paying the balance, but those instances are rare.
