For 19 years, family and consumer sciences educator Elaine Beal has taught Rutland High School students the ins and outs of independent living — cooking, personal finance management, nutrition and much more.
But after a 25-year career of teaching, Beal has decided it’s time to retire.
“I’m 70, and I figured, ‘OK, it’s time to go,’” she said with a chuckle. “My mom was a teacher and when she retired, she said, ‘I’m not going to teach my grandchildren.’ Her first grandchild came into high school the fall that she retired. I realized that my first grandchild is going to be in high school this fall in Montana.”
Beal, a Maine native, said she got her start in teaching a bit later than some, having worked as a dairy farmer for 20 years in Avon, Maine, before pursuing teaching in 1998.
After working as a FACS teacher for six years in Maine, Beal said her program was cut from the curriculum, forcing her to seek out a new job.
“My oldest son went to (the University of Vermont) and my daughter went to Middlebury College. So, we’ve been back and forth between Maine and Vermont a lot. Joking, I always said, “If I don’t live in Maine, I’d like to live in Vermont.” And it worked out that way. I applied for the job here in Rutland, and I got it. And I feel very fortunate that I did get this job,” Beal said.
Clarena Renfrow, an information technologies specialist at RHS and friend of Beal’s, said students have always absolutely loved taking Beal’s courses, adding that this year’s yearbook was even dedicated to her for her years of service.
Renfrow said a class vote selected her for the honor and a dedication was written by one of Beal’s students from the fall semester, Jermaine Buffum.
“(Mrs. Beal) has been called an unspoken hero because of her plethora of kind acts that I have heard about. With the amount of praise she has received, she rightfully deserves that title. However, I don’t think you can call Mrs. Beal an unspoken hero. Instead, she should be called Rutland High School’s hero,” Buffum wrote in the dedication.
Renfrow said Beal is also a very active member of RHS’s Sunshine Committee — a faculty group dedicated to organizing cards, flowers or celebrations for moments in other faculty members’ lives, such as birthdays, illnesses and welcoming a child.
“Elaine is a very nice person. (She is) extremely caring of everyone, especially her students,” Renfrow said. “I’ll miss her friendship. I’ll miss her kindness. I think the students are really going to miss having her as a teacher and miss the courses that she taught.”
According to Beal, some of her favorite moments from teaching at RHS are the ones when she is interacting with students and helping them learn, adding that she believes these kinds of life skills courses are crucial for students.
“It’s interesting to find out what kids don’t know. I joke all the time about kids not washing dishes (or) washing dishes with cold water,” Beal said with a laugh. “They say, ‘Well, why don’t you get a dishwasher?’ And I say, ‘I have 20 dishwashers right here. Why would I get one?’”
Given the small number of FACS teachers in Vermont, Rutland City Public School Superintendent Bill Olsen said that after Beal’s departure, the FACS program at RHS will cease to exist in its current form. Instead, the skills taught in Beal’s courses will be integrated into other classes.
As she moves into this next chapter of her life, Beal said, she is excited to do some traveling, get back into some of her hobbies and, most importantly, spend more time with her family.
Olsen said Beal will be greatly missed at RHS and she has left a huge influence on the students, faculty and staff that have had the chance to get to know her.
“Elaine is extremely hardworking and committed to her field. She is an innovator and (has made) sure all aspects of her field are covered by our curriculum,” Olsen said. “She has served us well, and I hope she gets more time to devote to her family.”
