Alexa Wortman, left, gets hugged by her sister, Shelby, during the assembly Friday.

 Robert Layman / Staff Photo

When Rutland High School’s Unified Sports team was selected by ESPN as a “Banner School” of inclusion, the school celebrated with a parade through the city and a school-wide assembly following. This week’s People & Places shows scenes from that parade.

Norman King rides along during the parade, showing off his medals to the crowds as they passed through Rutland on Friday.
Students outside Rutland Intermediate and Middle Schools stand out with a banner that says “Choose to Include” and an American Flag for the parading athletes.
Bus driver Marcia McCormack watches as Unified Sports athletes depart the bus Friday at Rutland High School.
Pam Reed

Pam Reed, associate principal at Rutland High School, smiles as the parade passes by students gathered outside Rutland Intermediate and Middle School on Friday.
Francie Ettori, left, smiles with Ryan Farrington after getting off the bus following a parade around Rutland.
