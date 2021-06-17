The Class of 2021 bade farewell to the Rutland High School community during a sunny late-afternoon ceremony Thursday on Alumni Field.
Families and friends were in physically distanced pods spread across the field as the 189 graduates processed to their seats.
Principal Greg Schillinger welcomed graduates, telling them the ceremony was a celebration of not only their accomplishments, but “a celebration of the community that cared enough to support your efforts to get here.”
He then recognized all parents, foster parents, guardians and caregivers in the audience.
“Thank you for all that you’ve done for your graduate and also for the school as a whole,” he said.
Schillinger reflected on the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, recalling how empty the school felt when the students were not physically there.
“If the last 16 months have taught us something about school, it is that school is not a building. It’s not a location,” he said. “Rutland City Public Schools come to life when the students and teachers breathe life into them.”
Schillinger challenged graduates to take the skills they’ve learned at RCPS to become leaders in their community.
“When you look at your community, you are looking into a mirror. What there is to like, you make possible. And what there is to improve, it’s up to you to make better,” he said.
“You have, right now, everything necessary to make this community an even better place than it already is.”
Senior Class President Giovanni Falco began his speech by congratulating his classmates for “making it through one of the hardest years in our lives.”
Falco said he drew inspiration from the Enlightenment period concepts of individual liberty and reason, which brought about social change, in addressing today’s issues that are dividing people — both locally and nationally.
“Deep social issues that we, as Americans, have been struggling with since the creation of this nation are still being discussed today. Systemic racism, universal health care, the misrepresentation of Indigenous culture are just a few of these deep wounds that are poisoning our communities,” he said.
But Falco said he was confident he and his classmates can overcome these issues, stating, “It is finally our turn to improve the world that we’re being left with.”
He closed by calling for unity — a trait he noted his class has excelled at demonstrating over the years.
“Unlike any other class I’ve seen, we express unity in the purest way. This is how change is made, by productive and inclusive dialogue,” he said.
“We may have different opinions on a wide array of issues, but I know that we can talk with one another without insulting the views, beliefs and character of the people we work with.”
Former RCPS superintendent and past Castleton University President Dave Wolk affirmed Falco’s assessment of his class’ close-knit nature in his commencement address.
“You seem to treat each other with great respect. I think you’re a great role model for my generation,” he said. “Quite frankly, you have tackled some very tough and challenging issues during your four years of high school — more than any other class before you. And you’ve done it impressively. And you’ve done it in a civil and respectful manner. Adults, take note.”
Wolk acknowledged those students who may be experiencing depression or anxiety due to the pandemic, and encouraged them seek help if they need it.
“It’s been a lonely time for everyone. And you deserve to share your feelings with those you love. If you do, they will love you right back,” he said.
Wolk concluded his remarks talking about “respecting differences while making a difference.”
“Respecting differences among all people and cultures will be key to your future. And it’s the only way in which we can live together to find peace in the world,” he said.
“I have confidence in you because — more than any other generation, including my own — you’ve demonstrated a greater capacity for respect and appreciation of individual differences. You’re more accepting of our beautiful diversity and our shared humanity than any of your predecessors.”
He added that, “Making a difference is what gives your life value and meaning.”
“So how can you make a difference? It’s to do the right thing when no one else is looking,” he said.
“Continue to make us proud by respecting the differences that divide us so that they will, instead, unite us. And then you, too, perhaps — even better, when no one else is looking — will continue to do the right things and make a meaningful difference in our world. You already have.”
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.