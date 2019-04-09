For the third year in a row, 12 of Rutland High School’s aspiring future judges, lawmakers and attorneys fetched the Best Overall Team award at the statewide Mock Trial conference held at Vermont Law School last weekend.
Former attorney Ron Eisenman, now the club’s faculty sponsor and social studies teacher at RHS, spearheaded the school’s involvement three years ago and recruited students from the speech and debate team, including junior Trevor McKay and senior Austin Robertson.
Robertson was already involved with speech and debate as a sophomore, so when Eisenman mentioned he might be good at Mock Trial, Robertson agreed to try it out.
“I’ve always been pretty good at talking,” Robertson said. “My family says so, too.”
This year, the team was more polished and prepared than ever before, Eisenman said, and with the attentive coaching of local attorney Tom Bixby, the RHS team brought home victory against 13 other teams of students from Burr and Burton Academy, Brattleboro High School, Mount Mansfield Union High School, Harwood Union High School, Randolph Technical Career Center, Twinfield Union School, Milton High School and the Southern Vermont Career Development Center.
Weeks prior, the club received its case: A student named “Deon Neidermeyer,” played by student Cameron Ovitt, harassed a fellow student, “Willie Flounder,” played by student Carl Pratt, who later decided the only way to stop “Neidermeyer” was to shoot him with a shotgun because he/she claimed “Neidermeyer” had made “Flounder” fear for his safety.
The students noted that Flounder’s father had committed suicide, and considered the evaluations and testimony of other students: a friend played by William Wildman, a school resource officer played by Michelle Wu, and expert witnesses played by Giovanni Falco and Eric Woodbury, in addition to Ovitt and Pratt’s characters.
Robertson and McKay were co-counsel for the prosecution for their first two years of Mock Trial membership, and assumed that was where they would land in this year’s competition.
But they were wrong: this year, the same team that helped secure Rutland’s award for Best Overall Team and Best Prosecution for the past two years would be asked to defend an attempted murderer.
“I wanted to challenge them,” Eisenman said. “In this case, it was the harder side. ... Mrs. Cassel and I wanted them to look at things differently.”
Robertson, McKay and Isabella DeCandio were tasked with proving “Flounder” was innocent by reason of insanity.
McKay’s job was to cross examine the experts in the case, while Robertson questioned the shooter and the victim. Students had to analyze police reports, Miranda warnings and various depositions in preparation.
“We’re used to putting the bad guy away and not defending him,” McKay said.
“There were expert witnesses on both sides,” Eisenman said. “Those witnesses had to explain the science behind insanity and the different diagnoses.”
Eisenman placed Ethan Schmitt, Maya Sobel and Jacob Knipes on the prosecution team, he said.
Local and state judges and attorneys attended to decide which teams worked with the ultimate synchronicity: Supreme Court Justice Mary Teachout and Michael Kennedy Esq. teamed up to judge RHS’ defense against Twinfield Union School in an afternoon round.
Judge Mary Morrissey and Elizabeth Quinn Esq. oversaw RHS’ prosecution team against SVTCDC, and Judge Robert Mello and Ted Kramer Esq. judged RHS’ defense against MMU and its prosecution against Burr and Burton.
Both McKay and Robertson said this case was the most difficult they had experienced.
“We met (almost) every day from 3:15 to 5:30,” Eisenman said of the club’s practice and research sessions.
“Even time on weekends, we would get together,” Robertson said.
“(Even) FaceTime-ing” McKay added.
The teammates said their experience in mock trial club directly influenced the way they looked at their future prospects.
Robertson now leans toward studying government and political science at Connecticut College, perhaps as a step toward law school.
McKay said he’s leaning more toward world government, but also wants to study political science and government.
“The way that the justice system works, everyone is entitled to a presumption of innocence,” McKay said.
But even if law is not their end game, both students agreed that the skill they’ve cultivated as “attorneys” and public speakers will benefit them greatly after graduation.
“People put confidence in you because you have confidence in yourself,” McKay said.
