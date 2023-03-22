There is no shortage of gray makeup and spooky sounds in the Encore Theatre at Rutland High School this week as student actors prepare for their annual one-act play that is set to debut next week.
This year’s play at RHS is a spoof of the horror genre and will feature two stories from a collection of five short plays entitled “Horror 101: Failing Can Be Deadly,” written by Steven Stack.
The two plays students will perform are “Heirlooms” and “David and Delaney’s Guide to the Perfectly Nifty Prom” — both of which weave tales about teenagers not following the rules of Horror Movie 101.
“‘Heirlooms’ has to do with a hook hand that got stuck in the main character’s car, and so she decides finders-keepers and brings it home,” said Cathy Archer, the show’s director and theater teacher at Rutland Middle and Rutland High School. “In the other scene, David and Delaney write this manual on going to the perfectly nifty prom and then Delaney ends up dead ... but David brings her back to life.”
The 10 students participating in the show are in their second week of rehearsals after having to switch shows as result of cast illnesses.
RHS sophomore Charlie Souza works as stage crew on the show and said that the switch has been a bit hectic, adding that the crew is a little behind on some of the finer details.
“I can do it, but it’s going to be crazy. Absolutely crazy,” Souza said. “But I like this script. I think it’s kind of funny. So, hopefully we’ll get some giggles.”
Archer said despite the stress from switching, students are adapting quite well and love the new show.
“We’re doing everything that we normally do in six to eight weeks in three weeks,” Archer said. “But I was not going to do a show and not do it well.”
RHS junior Colleen Hadley, who stars as Delaney in “David and Delaney’s Guide to the Perfectly Nifty Prom,” said the switch to the new script has been crazy, but very fun.
“I think my favorite part of this show is that I’ve had a new experience. We’ve had such little time to put it on. It’s showed me how much I can do,” Hadley said.
The show is one of four one-act plays entered to compete in the Regional One-Act Festival on April 1 at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans.
The festival, which is put on by the Vermont Drama Council, will host the Milton and Hartford high schools in addition to BFA and RHS. Plays will be critiqued by the theater departments of the other schools, will be given awards across different categories, and the two best of the day will be put through to the State One-Act Festival.
This year, the festival is returning for the first time since 2019 and Archer said her students are excited to experience the event for the first time.
“It’s a whole new world for them. It’s really different,” Archer said. “I’ve been a consultant many, many times, and this past weekend (I thought), ‘Oh, my God, what am I supposed to be doing?’ All those things that were memory — what we always do — is now, ‘What do we do?’”
The roughly 30-minute performance will show in RHS’s Encore Theatre at 7 p.m. March 30 and 31 and is open to the public. There is a free-will donation for admission, and audience members are invited to stay after the show ends and give critiques similarly to how students will receive them at the festival.
Students added that they are excited to head to regionals, and said they hope people will come see the show while it’s still at the Encore Theatre.
“I’m looking forward to performing in front of a bunch of people my age, and I’m also looking forward to seeing all the other performance. And hopefully going to states,” Hadley said.
