RHS one-act
From left, Rutland High School student actors Colleen Hadley, Abigail Graves, Issac Wortman and McKenna McLaughlin rehearse their latest one-act show, “Horror 101: Failing Can Be Deadly,” which debuts on March 30. Max Crowley, far right, will provide musical accompaniment.

 Sophia Buckley-Clement / Staff Photo

There is no shortage of gray makeup and spooky sounds in the Encore Theatre at Rutland High School this week as student actors prepare for their annual one-act play that is set to debut next week.

This year’s play at RHS is a spoof of the horror genre and will feature two stories from a collection of five short plays entitled “Horror 101: Failing Can Be Deadly,” written by Steven Stack.

