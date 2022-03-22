Audiences can expect to shed a tear or two during Rutland High School’s latest theatrical production.
The RHS Encore Theatre will present the bittersweet childhood classic “The Velveteen Rabbit” in a pair of performances this Thursday and Saturday.
Theater arts instructor Cathy Archer said she chose the play because she was looking for something with name recognition.
“We were looking for something that would appeal to all ages, and something that had a message of hope and love and kindness, because we all need that now,” she said.
In the play, a cast of seven tells the story of a plush rabbit that becomes a young boy’s cherished plaything to the envy of all the other toys. When the boy falls ill with scarlet fever, the rabbit stays close to him while he recuperates until the rabbit — now worn and tattered from so much love — is ultimately discarded.
Sophomore Colleen Hadley, who plays the boy, said she’s worked to bring a child’s perspective to the role.
“I’ve been finding the character (by) watching how actual little kids play around and then trying to add that into how I act,” she said.
Senior Matthew Flanagan, is taking the stage for the first time ever as the toy boat — a role, which he said, challenged him to create a personality for an inanimate object.
Flanagan said he drew inspiration from an unexpected source.
“I don’t know if you’re familiar with ‘Gilligan’s Island’ at all but … that Captain in that show — that’s kind of what it reminded me of, being the boat,” he said.
Junior Anna Palmer serves as costume designer for the production — a first for her, as well.
In that role, she does all the actors’ hair and makeup, as well as creates the wardrobe they will wear on stage. For this play, that meant creating costumes for the various toy characters, like the toy soldier and the boat.
Palmer said part of the challenge was representing the toys as they would look from the boy’s point of view.
“These toys are broken and abused compared to this brand-new bunny rabbit. It was kind of fun to figure out how to make them look in that child’s perspective.”
Palmer said she has been continuously tweaking the costumes, getting them just right for the shows.
“I find myself adding little details every day,” she said. “It’s a nonstop process.”
Her favorite costume, she said, is the Velveteen Rabbit.
Palmer described her goal of making the rabbit stand out among the other toys, who were jealous of the Boy’s love for her.
“She’s just there, she’s different. She’s almost an outcast, but she’s beautiful in her own way,” she said.
The troupe will open the play at 7 p.m. March 24 at RHS before taking it on the road to The Paramount Theatre at 6:30 p.m. March 26 as part of the Vermont One Act Festival.
Tickets to the March 24 RHS performance are available at the door. A donation is appreciated.
Tickets to the March 26 show at The Paramount are $10.
The One Act Festival will also feature plays by students from Mill River Union High School and Long Trail School.
Mill River’s Stage 40 troupe will present “This is the Rill Speaking,” directed by senior Josh Bowe.
Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lanford Wilson, the play follows characters in a “small Midwestern town where dreams and frustrations are shared and lost.”
Long Trail students, meanwhile, will perform “The Night Witches,” a story about a pair of female navigators in the 588th Night Bomber Regiment in WWII, who dropped bombs on their German enemies through the night to keep them from sleeping.
The play uses “movement, song and lyrically styled dialogue,” as it follows the women through “one fateful evening during the war.”
All plays are included in the price of the ticket.
Archer explained schools are holding smaller, regional one-act play festivals this year instead of the traditional statewide one because organizers were unsure of what the pandemic situation would be when they began planning last fall.
For many of her students, she said, it will be the first time they’ve ever attended a festival.
“We’re just really glad to be doing live theater again and … with an audience,” she said.
