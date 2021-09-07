Gabrielle Lucci is ready be a voice for students in Vermont.
Lucci, a junior at Rutland High School, was recently appointed by Gov. Phil Scott to serve as a student representative on the Vermont Board of Education.
One of two student representatives on the board, she will serve a two-year term. As a first-year student representative, she will be a nonvoting member, but does get to fully participate in board deliberations.
Lucci said she first got a taste for civic engagement when she joined the RHS Mascot Advisory Committee, which was tasked with selecting a new mascot for city schools.
She said when the opportunity came up to apply for the BOE, she decided to go for it, thinking she could have a similarly positive impact and “help create a better educational experience for all Vermont students.”
The application process required Lucci to submit a written application, meet with board members and be interviewed by the governor.
She admitted she was “a little nervous” to sit down with Scott, but said he was “extremely nice.”
“It was a good conversation,” she said.
In a written statement Tuesday, Scott welcomed Lucci to the board.
“After interviewing Gabrielle, I was very impressed by her commitment to the mental health of students and her interest in public service,” he wrote. “I’m confident she will make a valuable addition to the board, bringing an important perspective to its work.”
Since learning she had been selected last month, Lucci has had the opportunity to attend one board meeting and participate in a public forum — both virtually.
She said she has enjoyed her experience so far, and said her fellow board members have been welcoming.
“At first, I was a little overwhelmed with this being a new environment, and I was worried about how I’d get acclimated to it. But all the board members and the staff, they were so helpful in helping me to get caught up on information that I needed to know,” she said.
Lucci said she appreciated hearing from the public on a variety of issues at the recent forum.
“It was so very interesting to hear people from the public, as well as members of the board, interacting together and just getting opinions from both perspectives,” she said.
Her first board meeting was also enlightening, she said.
Lucci, who is interested in issues of diversity and equity, said she was particularly inspired by a board member who expressed his desire to have more opportunities for multicultural education embedded in Vermont curricula.
“I just found that to be extremely interesting when he discussed that, and I thought that that would be something great for our students.”
BOE Chair Oliver Olsen said Lucci has “hit the ground running.”
“She’s a great addition to the board. And, I think, I can speak for my colleagues and say that we’re really excited to have her on board and look forward to working with her,” he said.
He described serving as a student representative as “a phenomenal opportunity for young people to develop into the next generation of leaders.”
Olsen said students “play one of the most important roles on the board.”
“If you think about what the mission of the board is and what our functions are, it’s all about overseeing Vermont’s education system and how we’re educating Vermont students. So having that student voice on the board is just critically important,” he said.
Rutland County is currently well represented on the BOE. In addition to Lucci, Lyle Jepson, executive director of the Chamber & Economic Development for the Rutland Region, joined the board earlier this year.
Principal Greg Schillinger, who got the chance to work with Lucci on the mascot committee, said he can understand why she was a standout candidate for the board.
“She was an intelligent, positive contributor to that conversation,” he said.
“It’s a real honor, I think, that a Rutland High student was chosen to speak on behalf of all of the students for the whole state,” said Schillinger.
Lucci will now balance her responsibilities on the board with her many other extracurricular activities, which include theater, dance and painting.
She said she aspires to pursue her artistic passion and one day be an actor. But if that doesn’t work out, she’s also interested in becoming a child psychologist, explaining that she is equally passionate about helping kids.
In the meantime, she’s eager to help her peers by serving on the BOE.
“I hope I can represent all the students of Vermont the best way that I can,” she said.
