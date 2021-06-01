A Rutland County student has been named one of this year’s United States Presidential Scholars.
Last month, Rutland High School (RHS) senior John Cotter learned that he was one of two Vermonters selected to receive the honor.
Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
According to a news release from U.S. Department of Education, only 161 scholars are recognized annually from a field of more than 6,000 qualified candidates.
This summer, Cotter and the other 2021 scholars will travel to Washington, D.C., to receive a U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion at a ceremony sponsored by the White House.
“I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence,” stated Miguel Cardona, U.S. secretary of Education. “Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”
While the nomination was unexpected, Cotter was a more than qualified candidate.
A student-athlete who plays lacrosse, oboe in the school band and belongs to a number of clubs, including Model United Nations, the speech and debate team, Spanish Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society, Cotter has kept himself busy during the past four years.
He said receiving the honor has made his dedication and sacrifice worthwhile.
“It feels kind of like a culmination of all the work I put in high school,” he said.
Once he found out he was nominated for the award earlier this spring, Cotter had to go through an application process that he said was not unlike applying to college. He had to submit transcripts, standardized test scores and several essays for consideration.
One of those essays asked Cotter to write about a teacher who inspired him during his high school career. He chose retired history teacher John Peterson.
Cotter said he had looked forward to taking a class with Peterson since he arrived at RHS. He recalled overhearing the energetic Peterson while sitting in his freshman math class.
“We could hear him teaching from down the hallway,” he said.
Cotter finally got his chance his junior year when he signed up for Peterson’s AP U.S. History class.
“He came in every single day with so much energy. He was so excited to teach,” said Cotter, who added that he appreciated Peterson’s conversational teaching style that didn’t follow a rigid lesson plan.
That excitement was contagious and pushed Cotter to want research topics more deeply outside of school.
“It didn’t feel like we were taking a class,” he said.
That admiration is mutual, according to Peterson, who said he and Cotter connected during that class and was “flattered” that he left such an impression on his former student.
“He really loves history. And his love of history, I think, comes out of his love for his fellow man. That might sound hokey, but he really is interested in justice issues. He really is interested in making the world a better place.”
Peterson said he was not surprised to hear Cotter had received the honor.
“One of the things that strikes me about John in addition to being such a very, very talented student — and he is — he’s just such a good human being,” said Peterson. “I’ve seen students who are so obsessed with getting good grades, and they kind of lose track of the world around them, and in other people and their feelings.”
But that wasn’t the case with Cotter, Peterson said.
After a heart attack in fall 2019 forced Peterson into retirement, he said Cotter kept in touch and visited him while he was recovering. He said that gesture stuck with him.
“In his heart, he cares about other people,” Peterson said. “He’s the genuine article.”
With high school nearly over, Cotter is now looking toward the future.
He will attend Rice University in Houston, Texas, in the fall. And while he’s unsure what he will study there, he said he plans to study law after college and hopes to one day work for the United Nations.
But before he leaves, Cotter wants to express his gratitude to those at RHS who helped him along the way.
“I just want to thank everyone at Rutland for helping me for four years,” he said. “I wouldn’t have gotten this award without all the help I got from my teachers or my counselors.”
RHS Principal Greg Schillinger called Cotter an “outstanding citizen of the school community” and said the award was “well deserved.”
“He’s a contributor in every aspect of the school. I was really glad to see him recognized with this award. Whether it’s arts, athletics, academically, John’s a rock star in all of the above.”
