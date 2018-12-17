MONTPELIER — Rutland High School students earned seven honors at the Montpelier High School Speech and Debate Meet hosted by the Vermont Debate and Forensic League on Saturday, according to a release.
Anny Lin took first place in Poetry, while schoolmates Isabella DeCandio and Chelsea Mendez tied for second. John Cotter took second in Extemporaneous Speaking.
Casey Coughlin scored second in Impromptu Speaking, followed by Lance Shaffer in third and Trevor Mackay in fourth, while Rutland High School placed second in Team Awards, just behind South Burlington High School.
