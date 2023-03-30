Students at Rutland High School got their feet wet in the global conversation of water usage and conservation at the 11th annual Vermont Global Issues Network Conference hosted by the school on Thursday.
The conference, which is a school-wide, all-day event, is a creation of GIN, an international organization that works to engage young people in conversations and encourages them to collaborate locally, regionally and globally to build project-based sustainable solutions to global issues.
Topics for each year’s conference are chosen from a list of sustainable development goals identified by the United Nations. Past conference topics have been ReGINerating Civil Dialogue, ConsumpGIN and GINclusivity.
This year’s conference, HydroGIN, focused on the world’s changing relationship with water and what can be done to address crises with water availability and quality going forward.
“We run (this conference) just like an adult conference that you would attend as a professional. We have a keynote speaker, students attend different sessions, and they learn about different aspects related to water,” RHS Principal Greg Schillinger said. “For the students, there’s a real perspective shift of the things that we accept and just expect — not every community has access to clean water and that includes communities in the United States.”
The event’s keynote speaker Maria Regina Inestroza, country director for local nonprofit Pure Water for the World’s division in Honduras, spoke to students about the need for clean water and sanitation education in countries across the world.
In an interview after her speech, Inestroza said it’s important for kids and teenagers to join the conversation about water quality because it’s possible there will be one day where the issue impacts them, as well.
“You never know what you have until you don’t have it. And with climate change, with disasters going on, you might have it, and someday you may not. In hearing the stories from people that do not have, how they have been becoming resilient and how they’ve managed to learn how to make their own water and sanitation solutions ... you become aware of global issues and that makes you a better person.”
Other sessions students were able to attend included a virtual meet-and-greet with the Shri Shikshayatan School in Kolkata, India; rain barrel decorating; and a screening of the Vermont film, “What’s Your Watermark?”
At lunchtime, students were served a water-conscious meal of Moroccan cuisine including couscous, tagine and tabbouleh, and were then invited to explore the Global Action Fair in the library, where 13 local clubs and agencies were available for students to engage with.
Marsha Cassel, RHS teacher and the school GIN adviser, said that one of the main messages of the day was conveying to students the impact their actions have.
“We have hit the nail a couple of times pretty squarely in terms of our conference topics. Certainly now we’re hearing a lot about water,” Cassel said. “Our fire seasons are longer and more extreme. Weather patterns are extreme. Even domestically we’re looking at clean water access crises.”
Charlie Scott, a sophomore and student organizer for the day, shared an excitement for many aspects of the conference, including a diplomacy simulation where 24 students representing different groups had to find a common solution for a water-crisis issue.
“I think everyone here is really enjoying the conference. And I think even if they’re not, they’re learning a ton from this and picking up little bits that will help people be more mindful about the water they use,” Scott said. “Some of the prep work that we did before this conference included Pure Water’s ‘4-in-24’ challenge, where the goal is to use only four gallons of water in 24 hours. It was so much harder than I thought.”
Pure Water for the World’s Office & Donor Relations Manager Tracy Adams worked a booth at the Global Action Fair and said that students had been incredibly interactive throughout the day, which, she added, was very heartwarming.
“(These students) are becoming global citizens, which is what we need,” Adams said. “Knowing that the next generation is taking on this issue as something that’s going to be important to them gives me hope that change will happen in their lifetime — since I know that it’s not going to happen in mine. It’s great just to see them actually care about the wider community because that’s the first step to action.”
