Rutland High School students are taking virtual learning to the next level.
Since last fall, the school has offered an introduction to virtual reality class, where students can get hands-on experience with the rapidly expanding medium.
Information technology teacher Clarena Renfrow said she started the class because she thought it would be a good way to get students more involved in their education and introduce them to potential new career paths.
“I’m always looking for the next thing, because in technology you’re constantly trying to stay ahead of it and make sure students have what they need to face the future — especially in careers we don’t even know exist yet,” she said.
Renfrow had taught the class at Castleton University before bringing it to RHS. She said she had wanted to teach a VR class for a while, but the cost and design of the equipment kept her from doing so.
Hhowever, the gear has become more accessible. The Oculus devices she uses in the class, which include a headset and hand paddles, now cost under $300 per set and function wirelessly — making them easier to use in a classroom setting.
Renfrow said she purchased the devices piecemeal as money was available in her department’s budget. She also bought a sterilization cabinet, which has been especially useful during the pandemic.
In the class, Renfrow shows students there is more to VR than gaming. Students get the opportunity to explore the technology, learn its applications and, ultimately, complete their own projects.
The goal of the class, according to Renfrow, is to have students come away with knowledge of how to use and develop VR programs, coding experience and become aware of career opportunities.
“The reason that I really wanted to (teach the class) is because this is a career field that’s exploding,” she said, explaining that students with VR programming experience will have an edge applying for jobs since there is currently not much competition in the nascent field.
In recent years, VR technology is being applied in a number of areas such as education, the military and healthcare, where it’s being used in surgical training, physical therapy and mental health.
Business sectors like real estate, tourism and entertainment are also going to see high demand for content writers, software engineers and user interface designers with VR skills who can develop immersive experiences for clients.
Moreover, educators are starting to use VR as a teaching tool, taking students on virtual field trips around the world, across the galaxy and inside the human body.
Renfrow noted that early research shows VR is an effective medium for student engagement and learning.
“If they’re going through the human body in their biology class and they’re being able to see the cells from the inside — immersively feeling like they’re there and being able to turn around and look at everything — that’s pretty powerful,” she said.
Renfrow also noted the social applications, which include gaming, social media and even gathering in virtual spaces with other people to watch TV shows or movies together using apps like Netflix.
She said the class has been “very popular.” She has taught three sections this year, one per quarter. Individual class sizes range from 17 to 20 students in grades 9-12.
The class culminates with a final project in which students create their own 3D environments. Renfrow described one student making a VR escape room game.
During the class, students also get to experiment with various VR apps as they get comfortable with the technology. In recent days, students have been using a sculpting app, which allows them to create virtual sculptures that can be reproduced in the real world using a 3D printer.
Renfrow is quick to point out that not all the apps are necessarily passive. She described ones, similar to Nintendo Wii games, that encourage users to physically move as they simulate, dancing, boxing or mountain climbing.
She said she works out using a rhythm game called Beat Saber.
“You can really get into it and work up a good sweat and really use your muscles,” she said.
Students, she said, have enjoyed using relaxation apps, which have offered a unique respite from COVID-related anxieties this school year.
Renfrow said the class is a good introduction to the technology that can inspire students to explore it further.
“If it’s something that really captures their attention and they want to do it, then I can say, ‘OK, well, let’s look at some colleges that might prepare you for a job in this field,’” she said.
Junior Liam Navin took the class last fall because he enjoys Renfrow as a teacher and was interested in learning more about the technology.
“I never used a VR headset before so I thought it would be a good experience to see what it would be like,” he said.
Navin — an athlete who plays soccer, basketball and baseball — said he wants to be a sports trainer when he’s older and can see how VR could be applied to that field for understanding and treating injuries.
“I think the best part of the class was the experience that we got from using (the technology),” he said. “We were able to learn new things and learn how VR affected people and … how you can use VR for educational purposes in the future.”
For his final project, Navin created a game where players jump from platform to platform.
Renfrow said the class is also an opportunity to teach students about digital citizenship and the responsible use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, which she said is increasingly being integrated into VR environments.
“By educating kids with understanding all the good (and) all the potentially bad things — and some bad things that are happening now — they can better prepare themselves to be safe,” she said, adding that she hopes such lessons will inspire students to lead the way on enacting laws for ensuring the safe use of these technologies in the future.
