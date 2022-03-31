Rutland High School students were challenged to think about how they could foster more civility in the public square on Thursday at the school’s annual Global Issues Network Conference.
GIN is an international organization the goal of which is to “empower young people to collaborate locally, regionally and globally in order to create project-based sustainable solutions for our shared global issues,” according to its website.
Rutland High School students have hosted the annual schoolwide summit for nearly a decade. Past years have focused on environmental sustainability, artificial intelligence and robotics, equity and inclusion and global pandemics.
This year’s theme was “ReGINerating Civil Dialogue.”
RHS teacher Marsha Cassel, who serves as the high school’s GIN adviser, said the theme was a timely one given the divisiveness that has manifested both nationally and locally.
“Certainly, if you want to make change on a big level, you have to join together with other people, but you can influence people one on one — so we’re going to practice that,” she said. “We’ve come out of COVID craving community, but we’ve kind of lost the art of how to do it.”
The conference opened with a keynote address from RHS alumnus Drew Peterson, graduate of the class of 2006.
Peterson is a foreign service officer in the U.S. State Department, where he has worked in various roles around the globe, including in Kazakhstan, Israel, Lithuania and Washington, D.C.
Peterson, who was speaking in an unofficial capacity, discussed how civil discourse was essential to fostering strong, healthy institutions.
“Civil dialogue: I would say that this is acting for peace and harmony, even in the midst of real disagreement,” he said. “Civil dialogue is how we manage our differences. It’s how we live together even when we disagree. It’s how we give each other space to disagree. And it’s how we accomplish, together, the things that we need to accomplish in spite of our differences.”
He said civil dialogue is baked into what it means to be an American, noting the national motto “E pluribus unum,” translates into English as “Out of many, one.”
“So either we get this right … or we cease to be ourselves,” he said.
Following his speech, Peterson told the Herald that his experiences at RHS participating in the clubs like the Model United Nations and traveling abroad inspired him to pursue a career in international affairs.
He said the GIN conference was a helpful way for students to engage with global issues.
“It gives them an international network, it gives them some really useful and current and timely and important issues to discuss,” he said. “And not to just discuss in abstract but then also to zoom in on how that affects them on the local level and how they can take action as individuals, as young people, to build a better future.”
Students spent the rest of Thursday participating in around two-dozen faculty- and student-led sessions that covered a variety of topics. The conference also featured film screenings, makerspaces, a workshop on Japanese book making and an interactive textile display representing more than 60 international human rights issues.
Members of the senior class also presented their capstone independent study projects. Presentations covered topics such as gender-based violence using humor to combat racism and the negative health effects of consuming plastics.
Cassel said she was particularly excited about the student-facilitated civil dialogue session that closed out the day. The exercise, she said, was based on the restorative justice listening circle model.
“We’re going to start at the macro level and bring it down to Rutland High School and what we need to do to be more peaceful and harmonious and civil with each other here,” she said.
Senior Jasmine Wright served as one of the conference’s student facilitators.
She led two sessions Thursday, including one called “The American Dream Game,” in which students played a board game designed to demonstrate the advantages and disadvantages various groups of people face in society.
“It’s, basically, just to understand the people around you and the person next to you — how they can go about their life and how it can be harder for them or easier for them, depending on their situation,” she said.
Wright acknowledged that communication among students and between students and teachers has been a struggle in recent months at RHS. She expressed hope that her fellow classmates would make a serious effort to be engaged throughout the day.
“I hope that they actually make an attempt to generate civil dialogue to try and work on making our school better,” she said. “I think that we can definitely open up our minds and converse with each other more to fix the problems that we have.”
She noted, however, that those communication issues were not unique to RHS.
“I don’t know how much we can do, as a school, to promote global civil dialogue but I know that we can start on a smaller scale and definitely work on that here,” she said.
