Rutland High School students are getting closer to selecting a new mascot, and they’re looking to the community for help.
In October, the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners approved a motion stating that “all Rutland City schools cease use of the Raider name and imagery, and that the Rutland City School administration work with our student body to come up with a new mascot that would be more inclusive and welcoming, and to bring this suggestion before this board for approval” by Feb. 9, 2021.
Debate within the Rutland community has since grown contentious, with efforts to put the matter to a city-wide referendum, calls to vote down the forthcoming school budget, at least two city residents declaring their intention to run for the board in March, and two current board members reporting being threatened and physically accosted over how they voted.
RHS students, meanwhile, have been forging ahead with the board’s charge.
Earlier this fall, RHS Principal Greg Schillinger sent an invitation to the entire student body to participate in a committee that would help the school community select a new mascot. The Mascot Advisory Committee, composed of 20 students and overseen by Schillinger has met several times in recent weeks.
After doing some initial work unpacking the language in the board’s motion, understanding their charge and discussing the role of a mascot, the committee identified characteristics that they think represent the Rutland community and city schools.
Schillinger described the process as “student-driven,” saying current students are playing a “prominent role in determining the characteristics.”
Now, the committee is seeking feedback from the Rutland community in the form of an online survey, which is accepting responses until Jan. 5.
Schillinger said the survey is open to “anyone and everyone,” and that the committee is trying to “solicit suggestions from as broad a sampling of the community as possible.”
An introduction on the survey form states the survey’s purpose is “to request suggestions for a new name that will ideally promote unity and will inclusively represent our school and community.”
It asks respondents to suggest a new name, followed by a series of questions about how their suggestion exemplifies characteristics such as strength, passion, hard work, intelligence, persistence, integrity and respect.
Schillinger, who reported more than 100 responses as of Monday afternoon, said a link to the survey was sent to the student body, student families and school staff, and was posted to the RHS website and Facebook page.
After the survey closes, the committee will review the responses to identify common themes and characteristics, and narrow them to a reasonable number of suggestions to bring back to the school community — including students, faculty and staff — for a vote. The name with the most votes will be presented to the board at its Feb. 9 regular meeting.
Schillinger said the presentation would not include any potential designs, explaining such work would take more time.
While Schillinger acknowledged that there are current students who are opposed to the change, he noted that the committee’s job is to work toward selecting a new mascot, not debate keeping the old one.
“I understand that there is still discussions that are happening in the community and, for sure, there are those that disagree with the board’s decision. Our charge was to come up with a new with a new mascot, not to get into the discussions that are happening outside the school or even within the school,” he said.
Senior Caleb Dundas and junior Kathryn Moore are two students with opposing views who have been working together on the committee.
Dundas has spoken publicly in support of the change at school board meetings and a recent Board of Aldermen meeting. Moore spoke in favor of keeping the Raider name but retiring the arrowhead imagery at a rally in November.
“I think that the group has brought a level of maturity understanding other’s opinions, and we’re working well together,” Moore said.
Both Dundas and Moore explained the committee has been focused on selecting a new mascot, and characterized discussions being held within the group as civilized.
“Our job is just to move forward,” Dundas said.
While Moore said she would prefer to keep the Raider name, she has accepted that possibility is slim at this point.
“I’ve decided I might as well help come up with a new one to try to prevent the same thing from happening and to make sure that everyone gets their voice heard, which we’ve done really well,” she said.
Moore said people filling out the survey should make their responses “meaningful.”
“We added questions about why so that it’s not just you say a name and that’s it. There’s questions of how it’s inclusive, how it can represent students community and everyone involved with the school. So there’s a lot more than just the name going into it,” she said.
Dundas said the survey is an opportunity for alumni to think about how a new mascot might represent them and the Rutland community.
“You can take from your experiences (at RHS) and try to form that into a new mascot, because that’s also representing you as an alumni,” he said.
“I think that it’s a good thing that this happened, that it came up — no matter what side of it you’re on — because it’s brought people together,” Moore said, acknowledging that while other people might think the debate is “tearing people apart,” the student committee is an example of people on both sides coming together for “a common goal going forward.”
Dundas agreed, adding it’s good that the debate has prompted people to question the Raider name.
“I think it’s also good because it’s made people think about the why behind like it. ‘Why do I want this name? Was it just the name that was here when I got here or does it actually have a meaning to me?’” he asked.
Moore emphasized that the new mascot doesn’t erase the history.
“Everyone should understand, when taking the survey, that we’re not trying to just get rid of ‘Raiders’ completely. Take the same characteristics that you had as a Raider and the same pride and all that into whatever our new name will end up being,” she said.
The survey, which is open until Jan. 5, can be found at bit.ly/RHSTeamName
