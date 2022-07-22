A local woman is suing Rutland High School over her son’s injuries in a car crash on the way back from a school function. Meggen Hanna filed the lawsuit earlier this year in Rutland County criminal court saying Rutland High School should not have let another student drive students to and from the event. Her son, Corrigan Hanna, was 15 at the time and suffered permanent injuries when the driver crashed the car on the way back, according to the complaint.
Hanna was participating in the school’s YES plan, nonstandard educational programs at the end of the school year, in 2019 and went with a number of other students to Glen Lake in Castleton, according to the complaint. The lawsuit alleges that the school failed to arrange transportation for the event and, without consulting parents, decided to have a 17-year-old high school junior drive four other students in his parents’ 2002 Volkswagen Passat.
At the end of the event, the unnamed student was then asked to drive the students back, according to the lawsuit. During the return trip, according to the complaint, the unnamed student drove more than 75 mph down Creek Road in Castleton, which has a posted speed limit of 30 mph, despite other students in the car requesting the driver to slow down.
The driver lost control of the car, went off the road and hit a small stone retaining wall, according to the complaint, flipping the car over at least twice and ejecting one student.
Hanna was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center with internal injuries, according to the complaint, including to his spleen and liver. The lawsuit claims he incurred significant medical expenses and suffered permanent injuries that have affected his ability to participate in musical events and “other normal events for a teenage child.”
The lawsuit claims the school failed to follow its own regulations or to assure the students were being provided safe transportation.
The school’s response denies numerous claims in the lawsuit, saying that parents were notified the district would not provide transportation for the event, putting Hanna’s age at 16 at the time and rejecting assertions such as that the driver took on passengers at the “urging” of staff.
The response also asserts that the defendant was “comparatively negligent” and “failed to mitigate his own damages,” but does not elaborate. “We believe there are some persuasive defenses,” said attorney Pietro Lynn, who represents the school. “The school did what it should have done to evaluate risk and decided it was reasonable under the circumstances.”
Asked whether the school followed its own policies, Lynn replied that he would not get into those sort of specifics about his defense.
“What I can say is, we expect to prevail,” he said.
Eugene Rakow, the attorney for the Hannas could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.
