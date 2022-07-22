A local woman is suing Rutland High School over her son’s injuries in a car crash on the way back from a school function. Meggen Hanna filed the lawsuit earlier this year in Rutland County criminal court saying Rutland High School should not have let another student drive students to and from the event. Her son, Corrigan Hanna, was 15 at the time and suffered permanent injuries when the driver crashed the car on the way back, according to the complaint.

Hanna was participating in the school’s YES plan, nonstandard educational programs at the end of the school year, in 2019 and went with a number of other students to Glen Lake in Castleton, according to the complaint. The lawsuit alleges that the school failed to arrange transportation for the event and, without consulting parents, decided to have a 17-year-old high school junior drive four other students in his parents’ 2002 Volkswagen Passat.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

