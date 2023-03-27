Weld RHS

Adrienne Weld, left, smiles alongside RHS Unified Sports athlete Shelby Wortman at the Special Olympic Soccer Tournament at Norwich University last year.

 Photo provided by Adrienne Weld

Rutland High School teacher Adrienne Weld has been announced as the 2023 recipient of the Adapted Physical Education Educator of the Year award by the Society of Health and Physical Educators of Vermont.

Weld is an RHS educator of 12 years and teaches the school’s Unified Sports class and co-coaches the Unified Sports team. These nationwide programs are a creation of the Special Olympics and invite students of varying intellectual ability to engage in team sports alongside one another.

