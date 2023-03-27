Rutland High School teacher Adrienne Weld has been announced as the 2023 recipient of the Adapted Physical Education Educator of the Year award by the Society of Health and Physical Educators of Vermont.
Weld is an RHS educator of 12 years and teaches the school’s Unified Sports class and co-coaches the Unified Sports team. These nationwide programs are a creation of the Special Olympics and invite students of varying intellectual ability to engage in team sports alongside one another.
Weld, who also won the SHAPE Vermont award for Teacher of the Year in 2014, celebrated the honor alongside other winners on Friday morning in Killington as part of the organization’s annual conference.
“I think this award is probably the most meaningful (of the two) because our Special Olympics athletes are the heart of our school. To have the chance to live within their world is a privilege in itself. It’s just an honor,” Weld said.
According to Weld, RHS’s nationally recognized Unified Sports team allows for Special Olympics athletes to compete at the high school level and prepares them for a potential future in the Special Olympics as they age out of school. At RHS, the team competes against other schools in games of soccer, bocce, basketball and bowling.
Weld added that the course she teaches during the school day gives students an opportunity to practice the sports, strength training and other exercises, therefore building the foundation for the competition aspect.
Lisa Pleban, executive director of SHAPE Vermont, said the eligibility requirements of the award are holding a professional position in physical education, a minimum of five years of teaching experience, and having specialization in adaptive physical education. She added that Weld more than exceeded the criteria.
“(Adrienne’s) teaching, her attitude and the value and spirit that she helps to define as an advocate for these athletes is, we believe, representative of what an award-winner should portray,” Pleban said. “She has the characteristics that exemplify a teacher of the year. She supports students within her program, strives to have them discover their own strengths and abilities, and provides them with the challenges to build those strengths.”
Weld said that the program at RHS is designed to fit the needs of students as is recommended by physical and occupational therapists, and that it’s rewarding to see how students grow within the program.
She added that, above all, the most rewarding part of each day is starting it with her students.
“My teaching beliefs align with a lot of what Special Olympics is and how it promotes athletes to train together regardless of any challenges. It allows everyone the chance to have that accessibility to do the same things that everyone else does,” Weld said. “(Our classroom) is just so big on inclusion, advocacy and communications — all the things that every team should have — and does it in a unique way where the students learn just as much from each other as they do from me and my co-teacher, Jason Cassarino.”
RHS Principal Greg Schillinger said he was happy to hear Adrienne was being honored, adding that her ability to relate with students, identify their priorities and interests and push them toward learning goals has made her an incredibly strong educator.
“One of the things that makes Adrienne such a great educator is that she is first and foremost a student. She is constantly learning and developing her own practice as a teacher,” Schillinger said. “It’s a well-deserved honor. Every single day, Adrienne goes above and beyond to meet the needs of all of her students.”
The Unified Sports team is in their basketball season and will play their first game at Middlebury Union High School at 4 p.m. on April 4.
“We greatly appreciate that these (educators’) peers have recognized them as worthy of these honors,” Pleban said. “Teachers don’t want to blow their own horn, and so we really depend on their peers to recognize that there’s some really special work being done within physical and health education. The adaptive realm is just another important part of the entire school community, and so we thank Adrienne for all of her awesome years of service.”
