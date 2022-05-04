A Rutland High School social studies teacher was recently awarded the opportunity to explore an often overlooked chapter in American history.
Ron Eisenman was one of around 70 educators from around the country selected to participate in an upcoming National Endowment for the Humanities workshop titled “Heart Mountain, Wyoming, and the Japanese American Incarceration.”
Within months of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor that drew the United States into World War II, the U.S. government forced more than 110,000 people of Japanese descent, two-thirds of them native-born U.S. citizens, from their homes and sent them to 10 incarceration sites in California, the interior West and Arkansas.
For the week-long workshop, which begins next month, Eisenman will travel to the Heart Mountain site where he will learn from historical experts and former incarcerees about the Japanese experience in the United States, including the racism and prejudice faced by immigrants and the multigenerational mental health trauma that some of the incarcerees’ descendants still live with.
While Eisenman said he never learned about Japanese internment when he was a high school student, he teaches it to his students, calling it an important topic with enduring lessons.
“During times of war, during times of emergency, civil liberties are an important thing to remember,” he said. “We don’t just throw away the Constitution because of expediency and fear.”
He said the workshop will help him deepen what he’s been teaching by giving him the “visceral experience” of actually visiting one of the sites.
“One thing I’m really interested in doing is learning more individual stories,” he said. “I think it just really brings it home to make it more personal.”
For Eisenman, who is the father of an adopted daughter from China, working to create empathy and understanding for the Asian-American experience also has a personal aspect.
“I have seen firsthand the need to integrate the experiences of Asian Americans in general into U.S. history,” he said.
Ray Locker, project director at Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, said programs such as this use the power of place to help people get a richer historical perspective.
“You really get the feeling of what it’s like to have been a Japanese American living in downtown Los Angeles plucked from your home and forced to live in a tarpaper barrack in northwestern Wyoming,” he said.
Locker said Eisenman stood out as a candidate because of his commitment to “telling the story about the Japanese-American incarceration.”
“One of the things that we’re looking for in this program is for people to be ambassadors for this kind of knowledge,” he said. “We want them to not only learn about this, but then take it back to their schools (and) educate their students and their colleagues about this topic, which really hasn’t gotten a whole lot of attention.”
Like Eisenman, Locker said this period of history presents a timely lesson.
“When you look at the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in anti-Asian racism and hate that we’ve seen, I think it helps to know that these feelings aren’t new,” he said.
Between March 2020 and December 2021, Stop AAPI Hate — a national coalition that has tracked attacks on Asian American and Pacific Islander populations during the pandemic — received more than 10,905 incident reports. Most incidents recorded (60%) were verbal harassment. The percentage of physical assaults reported, meanwhile, was 16.2% — up from 10.8% in 2020.
Locker said it wasn’t a new phenomenon, noting that Chinese people were banned from immigrating to the U.S. as far back as 1882 and, in 1924, that ban was extended to immigration of all Asian people.
“Ever since people from Asia arrived in the United States, they’ve been blamed for bringing disease, for not playing by the rules, for refusing to assimilate,” he said.
Rutland High School Principal Greg Schillinger praised Eisenman’s acceptance to the workshop.
“Professional development such as this provides the tools that allow the teacher to bring this story to life as an experience that was lived first hand,” he wrote in an email.
Schillinger emphasized the importance for students to understand this difficult part of history, explaining Rutland High U.S. history standards expect students to be able “to evaluate and synthesize evidence from a variety of sources, while providing multiple perspectives and making tentative conclusions on content specific issues.”
“We’ve always taken the approach of teaching students the skills necessary to examine the full breadth of American and World History,” he wrote.
