After a year of canceled shows and unconventional productions, Rutland High School’s Encore Theatre is ready to step back into the spotlight.
The troupe will present “The Just So Stories” by Joseph Robinette next weekend in a three-night run of limited-seating shows.
The play is an adaptation of a collection of stories of the same name written by Rudyard Kipling.
Theater arts teacher Cathy Archer said she chose the play — which at 80 minutes, is a bit longer than their typical spring productions — because there are no state or regional drama festivals to compete in right now.
“It’s been a very weird year,” Archer said of attempting to stage theater productions during a pandemic.
The play focuses on Kipling’s fictional daughter, Elsie, who receives a recently published copy of her father’s new book of animal adventures while staying with her aunt.
The stories imagine how various animals came to have their distinctive features, including how the elephant got its trunk and how the camel got its hump. Elsie and her friends act out five of those stories using items they find around the house to create costumes, props and sets.
Rehearsals for the cast of eight began several weeks ago, according to Archer, with some of the cast in person and others remote.
Archer said much of their rehearsal time has been spent getting the cast comfortable improvising with each other to capture the playful nature of how the characters reenact the stories seemingly on the fly.
“Part of the rehearsal process has been developing an ensemble and developing their ability to play together,” she said.
Archer said the loosening of social distancing guidelines has made rehearsals easier than they were for their fall production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which was recorded without an audience and aired on PEG-TV last December.
Archer joked that during those rehearsals she was constantly reminding students to stay apart; now she has to remind them to get closer together.
“There’s still 3 feet, but 3 feet is not as far as 6 feet, for sure,” she said.
Freshman Daniel Wright, who plays Teddy as well as several other animal characters, said that having less distance made it easier to act as an ensemble.
“I feel like there’s more opportunities and more possibilities on how we can display and act, in general,” he said.
Sophomore Anna Palmer, who plays Elsie, agreed, adding that it was especially important since they are playing the parts of young children who would naturally be in each other’s space.
Normally a lighting tech, this is Palmer’s first time performing — though she joked she could still manage the lights while onstage if needed.
She added that she was thrilled to have most of the cast together rehearsing in the same room again.
“It’s exciting to actually see everyone and be able to rehearse together,” she said.
While performances will be in person and the cast will be onstage at RHS’ Encore Theatre, Archer said COVID guidelines will keep the audience limited to about 30 people.
“We were going to be performing this outside but it’s Vermont, it’s May,” she said. “Thank goodness the guidelines have been loosened so we are going to be able to perform it inside.”
Archer said she hopes to stage an outdoor performance later this month for Northeast Primary School students. She added that drawings featured in some sets were made by Northeast students.
Even though it won’t be packed to the rafters, both Wright and Palmer are eager to be back in front of a live audience.
“I’m excited that we get to actually have people in here,” said Palmer.
Wright added that he thinks this play particularly lends itself to a crowd.
“You get to be energetic, happy, jokey and funny and all that,” he said.
The play opens Thursday night with an exclusive performance for teachers and their families, Archer said. Friday and Saturday evening’s shows will be open to the public.
The Encore Theatre will present “The Just So Stories” with the curtain rising at 6:30 p.m. May 14 and 15 at Rutland High School. To reserve a seat, call Archer at 770-1134. There is no charge for admission, but donations would be appreciated.
