A longtime Rutland High School science teacher is headed into the field — quite literally.
Ann Marie Mahar was recently selected by the Ecology Project International to participate in an eight-day teacher fellowship next month in Yellowstone National Park.
EPI is a field science and conservation nonprofit whose mission is “to inspire youth with nature and empower them with science, fostering tomorrow’s leaders.”
Mahar will be part of a group of 10 teachers who will travel to the park’s Northern Range where they’ll assist Yellowstone scientists with monitoring the local bison population and collecting data as part of the park’s Home on the Range project.
Along the way, Mahar will have the opportunity to learn research and data collection strategies she can bring back to the classroom.
Mahar, who has visited a number of national parks with her family, said Yellowstone holds a special place in her heart.
In 2000, she took a group of RHS students there as part of the school’s Year-End Studies program.
She called the park “the jewel of our country.”
Mahar said she is eager to get into the field to observe the wildlife — especially the bison.
In recent years, bison have emerged as the dominant ungulates — hoofed mammals — in the park, surpassing elk thanks to efforts to reintroduce bison and wolf populations.
Mahar said her group will study how bison are impacting wildlife and plant ecology within the park.
“There’s a lot of stakeholders involved in decisions that go about with management of these animals, and they’re complex problems with a lot of people having different points of view,” she said. “So how the collaboration has gone on for the success of wolves and bison is really amazing to watch and now to become a part of.”
She said an additional benefit of the fellowship will be meeting educators from around the country and learning about their different teaching strategies.
“The goal is to bring all of this back to Vermont classrooms, but also network within our science department to expand the learning beyond just my students and into the future,” she said.
Mahar added she would also like to bring RHS students back to Yellowstone at some point.
“They, actually, have structured school programs that could help facilitate that. So that would certainly be a wonderful opportunity,” she said.
Lisa Macki, recruitment and professional development manager at EPI, said in an email that Mahar was selected for her commitment to lifelong learning and desire to engage students in real-world learning.
“EPI Teacher Fellowship experiences are for educators who demonstrate a passion for teaching students as well as authentically engaging them in inquiry and the scientific process,” Macki wrote. “It’s our hope that teachers gain valuable hands-on research and conservation experience to bring back to their classrooms, and are inspired to look for ways to similarly engage their students in the future.”
RHS Principal Greg Schillinger called the fellowship a “great opportunity for a great teacher.”
“It presents students with this opportunity for her to demonstrate these very real implications of the science that they’re doing,” he said. “It’s not textbook science; it’s science that is being used every single day. … She’s going to bring that experience right into the classroom.”
