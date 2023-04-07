Kahliq Richardson’s next court appearance is a status conference scheduled for 11 a.m. April 14 in Rutland County criminal court.
“As of right now, there’s no plea agreement,” Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said early last week. “It continues on a trial track.”
Richardson faces a federal firearms charge on top of the pending state charge of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old Jonah Pandiani. Richardson pleaded guilty in March of last year to the federal charge.
Sullivan said he had not recently been in touch with the U.S. Attorney’s office about Richardson’s impending federal sentencing.
“That doesn’t control what we do, but it is related to what is happening in the state court,” he said.
Federal records indicate Richardson is being held pending sentencing, at which time alleged violations of his conditions of release will be addressed, but do not provide a timeline.
Richardson was arrested in April 2021 after he allegedly shot Pandiani, whom witnesses described as a friend. Richardson, who was the only witness to the shooting, allegedly said he was high on crack and was handing the gun to Pandiani when it went off. Other people described Richardson and Pandiani “showboating” with the gun prior to the incident.
Richardson was released on conditions on the state charges, but promptly re-arrested on the federal charges. He remained in jail until September of that year, when he was freed on conditions. It was not long, though, before he allegedly failed drug tests for codeine, THC and fentanyl. He remained free, and the following year an effort by his attorney to get him youthful offender status failed.
Lawyers in the case indicated last year they were working toward a “global resolution” of the state and federal charges, but that did not appear to have materialized when federal prosecutors successfully sought to have him returned to jail in October for “repeated drug use” — a charge denied by his attorney.
