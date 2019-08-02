Rutlanders were invited to attend a kick-off event for the new local chapter of Rights & Democracy VT on Thursday during which Regional Organizer Liz Filskov made the pitch for members. Despite Rutland’s reputation as a conservative stronghold, Filskov is confident the group will take root and flourish here.
“As conservative as Rutland may be, and I know tons of people who I consider to be quite conservative, the fact of the matter is we care about each other,” said Filskov, who lives in East Wallingford. “People want their friends and their neighbors and their family to live a life of freedom, justice and equity.”
Rights & Democracy VT, or RAD, has statewide campaigns for economic and social justice issues including raising the minimum wage, expanding health care and combating climate change. Filskov felt these issues were well received by the 26 people who attended the meeting, which was held on the Rutland Regional Medical Center campus.
“There are a lot of people in Rutland County who love Rutland County and who are committed to moving Rutland County forward,” she said.
Tim Guiles, a member of the Brandon Select Board, attended the meeting and he felt the group engaged in productive discussion.
“A lot of what was emphasized at the meeting was that while some political power comes from money, Rights & Democracy looks for political power in people,” he said. “It’s the definition of a grass-roots organization that wants to produce positive change.”
Rutland City Democratic Rep. William Notte attended the meeting, and said he agrees with some of RAD’s positions including paid family leave.
“One thing that really struck me favorably was the energy in the room,” he said. “It really seemed to be a common theme among people there that there was dissatisfaction with politics, especially on the national level, and they wanted to invest some energy to make a difference.”
Notte said the group discussed attracting young people to the area and the needs of rural parts of the county. He hopes the new RAD chapter will inspire locals to get involved in working for change.
“We also talked about not falling into a defeatist narrative,” he said. “There’s a lot of talk about what can and can’t be done politically in the Rutland Area. ... It was certainly stressed at the meeting that people who do want to get involved and make a change shouldn’t buy into a false narrative of defeat and sabotage their hopes and dreams before they even start.”
Getting people involved is what Rights & Democracy was built to do. The organization was born in 2015 out of a frustration that statewide universal health care had stalled, according to Executive Director and Co-Founder James Haslam.
“We saw a huge need for more people to be involved in the political process,” he said.
With several years of organizing behind them, leaders at RAD are hoping to expand into new parts of the state and focus on local issues.
“It’s hard to go really deep in local communities but we think it’s really necessary,” Haslam said. “We cannot be successful in helping people win and keep their rights without having strong organizations in local communities.”
He added that much of the state’s political organizing energy has been focused in Burlington, which has left communities such as Rutland with fewer resources to participate in statewide and local causes.
In addition to their active chapters in Burlington and Bennington, Communications Director Shay Totten said they want to expand their Addison and Windham county chapters, along with starting new chapters in Rutland and Franklin counties.
Totten said, “It’s not about getting funding and dropping somebody into the community to become an organizer. It’s about trying to find people who live in the area to become organizers.”
That’s where Filskov comes in, and she said she is already recruiting members interested in donating, volunteering and attending events. Their next event is a movie screening of “Paris to Pittsburgh,” a film about the climate crisis Aug. 20 at Rutland Free Library.
Filskov encouraged any interested Rutlanders to get in touch to find out more.
“We’re a people’s movement,” Filskov said. “Our government is one of, by and for the people and we are the people and our power is in our numbers.”
