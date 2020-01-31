People are spending a lot more money eating out in Rutland.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski said this week that rooms, meals and entertainment tax revenue for the first half of the fiscal year is up $20,000 from the same period last year. The tax for the city is 1%, which means people have spent $2 million more than last year in Rutland’s bars, restaurants and theaters during that time.
The total RME revenue was $277,000 for the first half of FY 2020. Those numbers include the city’s first tax revenue from Airbnb rentals, which Markowski said totaled $2,400.
“We had no idea what we would see for that,” she said. “It’s not much, but it’s something.”
Michelle Delpha, who collects the RME tax for the city treasurer’s office, said the jump in revenue is from a mixture of new establishments and stronger business at existing ones.
“I’ve been tracking every vendor since I joined in September of 2018,” she said. “Just in 2019, we had nine new vendors. ... Mainly, there’s more vendors at summer events. Our farmers’ market vendors have stayed level, but there’s more summer events and more vendors at summer events.”
Markowski said they have also been using an online portal to make it easier for city business owners to pay the tax.
“I think we have a great assortment of restaurants in the downtown and the city that draw people in regularly,” Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said.
Duffy said he hopes to find ways to capitalize on that during the rewrite of the downtown strategic plan — a public meeting on that effort is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Community College of Vermont conference room — particularly with regardsto drawing skiers downtown from Killington.
“Those numbers are encouraging,” he said. “It certainly seems like people have found downtown’s restaurant’s appealing.”
Mary Cohen, executive director of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce, said bar and restaurant owners were largely pleased with the business climate and that a number would like to expand. “Everybody’s looking for employees,” she said. “There are a significant number of businesses that would consider growth but they need people to do that. ... There are jobs that aren’t even posted because they’ve given up, but they’d hire if they found the right person.”
Cohen said the regional marketing initiative hopes to attract people to take those jobs at the same time that it tries to pull in professionals.
