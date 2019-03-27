Parents say violence at Rutland Middle School has reached a boiling point, and is spilling over into homes and the community.
During a meeting Tuesday of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners, several parents stood and expressed concerns that issues at RMS and Rutland Intermediate School are in need of immediate attention.
Rutland City parent Ashley Oberg expressed in a Facebook post that she was concerned for her daughter’s safety at RMS, and challenged the board on Tuesday for a solution to ongoing disruptions that many said prevent their children from learning.
“Having one officer for all six schools is unacceptable and clearly not helping,” Oberg said. “They have had ‘clear the halls’ numerous times each week ... there are fights in the hallways.
“I would like to know how we can move forward, assuring all of us that they are safe being in that building,” she said.
In a Wednesday interview, School Board Chairman Dick Courcelle said after the executive session toward the end of Tuesday’s meeting, the board told school administration that it needed to present a plan at the next board meeting for how to move forward and address public concern.
“The administration has been developing these plans along with the building principals,” Courcelle said. “It’s an ongoing process.”
Courcelle said the schools’ central office and administration have been continuing investigations and studies into the behavioral issues at RMS.
When the school administration presents a plan of action, Courcelle said, the board will review the findings and put its trust in the observations of in-school faculty and staff now and going forward.
“We know some situations have risen to an acute level and need timely solutions,” Courcelle said in an email. “Feedback from parents is always welcomed, and the board (and administration) does want these perspectives.”
Rutland parents Karen Kysar and Paul Cillo said their seventh-grade son had witnessed fighting in school.
“Our son is 6 (foot) 2, and 250 pounds,” Kysar said. “Our son is learning the culture of violence. He’s embracing that culture.”
Kysar called the school “a boat adrift without a leader,” and criticized the principal for not doing enough to help shift the environment to one of empathy and caring, where teachers have training on how to deal with the increasing emotional needs of their students.
“I want structure,” Kysar said.
If new leadership wasn’t possible, Kysar said, she demanded school choice so that she could send her son elsewhere.
“West Rutland has a declining population, Proctor has a declining population,” Kysar said. “I would happily drive my child there.”
At the previous board meeting, RMS Principal Deb Hathaway said data collection regarding the students’ performances and behavior was ongoing, but deferred all comments to Superintendent Adam Taylor. Taylor could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
