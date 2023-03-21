Several students at Rutland Middle School received spoiled breakfast sandwiches from the cafeteria on Monday morning, and administrators are not yet sure how it happened.

Rutland City Public Schools Superintendent Bill Olsen said on Tuesday that eight or so breakfast sandwiches were turned over to dining staff by students after it was discovered that the bread was covered in mold.

