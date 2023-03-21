Several students at Rutland Middle School received spoiled breakfast sandwiches from the cafeteria on Monday morning, and administrators are not yet sure how it happened.
Rutland City Public Schools Superintendent Bill Olsen said on Tuesday that eight or so breakfast sandwiches were turned over to dining staff by students after it was discovered that the bread was covered in mold.
“(Staff) discovered that there were moldy pieces of bread. I don’t know if that came from kids telling them, or if they realized it themselves. They’re wrapped in foil, so I don’t know if they saw (the mold) initially. When they discovered it, they took the ones that were not good and just threw them away,” Olsen said.
Olsen added that as far as he was aware no students had gotten sick as a result of the incident.
Dining services for RCPS are provided by Fresh Picks Café, a company based in Manchester, New Hampshire, with a vision “to treat everyone fairly, create great experiences, be responsible (and) responsive (and) serve nutritious and fresh food,” according to their RCPS website.
RMS Principal Pati Beaumont declined to comment on the matter, but confirmed that once the sandwiches were recovered from students, breakfast and lunch were served normally. Olsen added that the spoiled breakfast sandwiches were replaced with new ones.
According to Olsen, the breakfast sandwiches served to students are put together and refrigerated the day before they are served; however, sandwiches served on Monday are prepared and refrigerated on Friday.
“If the bread is good, I’m assuming (the sandwiches) would make it through the weekend OK,” Olsen said. “Our food service is going to do an investigation to figure out what the story was and why it turned out that way.”
He added that it’s a possibility that bread was delivered late, but that he and staff just don’t know at the moment.
Bill Vanzandt, chief operating officer at Fresh Picks Café, said that his team isn’t sure what happened, but confirmed that a representative will be visiting the school on Wednesday to determine the cause.
“There are a lot of issues we’re not clear on in this situation,” Vanzandt said. “We’re going to backtrack and make sure procedures were followed (at RMS).”
He added that the Fresh Picks Café representative will likely determine the cause of the mold issue by Wednesday afternoon.
Justin Brown, food service director for RCPS, declined to comment on the sandwich situation at the middle school.
Olsen said he first found out about the incident on Tuesday morning from a voicemail left by a Rutland Herald reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.