Though both the Otter Valley Unified Union School District and the Barstow Unified Union School District voted in favor of their respective budgets, voters once again said "no" to the bond for safety improvements to the schools.
“I want to thank the voters for continuing to support the kids,” said superintendent Jeanne Collins. “While I am, of course, disappointed in the bond vote going down, I understand that it does add to the tax load and I appreciate all who did support it, even if they could not vote in the affirmative. The newly organized board will discuss next steps, if any, they wish to take to secure our school entrances in the near future.”
Together, the Otter Valley Unified Union School District and the Barstow Unified Union School District make up the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union (RNESU).
The school bond failed with a vote of 759 to 597, Collins said, and Derek Larsen took the one contested seat on the school board while Dr. Bill Mathis took the OVUUSD school seat for the town of Goshen.
Otter Valley approved a $711,000 rise to total $19.9 million, a 3.7-percent increase from last year with a vote of 707-622, including a direct instruction increase of $312,000, for a total of $12 million, 60 percent of the budget, while the student support budget is will rise $92,000 up to $1.4 million.
The Barstow Unified Union School District approved a $4.7 million budget in a vote of 291 to 60 , resulting in a 1.9-percent rise in equalized spending per pupil, coming to rest at $15,175 per pupil.
-- Kate Barcellos
