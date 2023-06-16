Public works Commissioner said Robert Protivansky said to watch for road work on Robbins, Baxter and Pine streets next week.
“That whole square is going to be paved,” he said. “Right now, they’re grinding it down. Next week, we’ll be in that area quite a bit.”
Work on Allen Street will continue as crews reroute water and sewer lines. One lane remains open, but Protivansky recommended drivers go around, if possible.
“Get used to it because somewhere around July 10, it’s going to close,” he said.
Protivansky said the choke point will be near the Allen Street Campus, and the businesses and offices west of there will still be accessible from Main Street.
Drivers on Park Street can also expect delays starting next week. Protivansky said work there will be done in short stretches and one lane will be available at all times.
Crews on North Street will remove old curbing and filling in preparation for a base layer, and Summer Street will remain closed to through traffic as sidewalk work continues.