Public works Commissioner said Robert Protivansky said to watch for road work on Robbins, Baxter and Pine streets next week.

“That whole square is going to be paved,” he said. “Right now, they’re grinding it down. Next week, we’ll be in that area quite a bit.”

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.