City officials say it will be a good idea to avoid Allen Street this summer.
Work begins May 22 on the $850,000 culvert replacement project funded by the $3 million structures bond approved in 2019. Work is expected to run through late fall, according to Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo, and traffic will be limited to a single, alternating lane during much of that time, with the road closed entirely for up to 40 days in the latter half of the summer.
Motorists are encourages to detour through Jackson Avenue and Curtis Avenue. Truck traffic will be detoured via Woodstock Avenue and Stratton Road. Curtis Avenue is undergoing its own repaving — the first in what Rotondo promises will be a busy season.
"We picked Curtis first because it's going to be one of the detours," he said. "We want to get that done, and it will get done in time (to be used as a detour)."
The Allen Street project involves replacing the corrugated metal arch structure with a precast concrete box culvert as part of the $3 million Structures Bond approved by voters in 2019. Water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure will also be relocated and upgraded within the project area.
Elsewhere in the city, Rotondo said $1.3 million worth of paving is scheduled for this summer.
"Parallel with Maple Street we did last year, we're going to be doing the same thing with Robbins," he said. "We're going to rebuild the road, and then we've got an outside contractor that's going to rebuild the sidewalk on both sides."
That work will run from Pine Street to Baxter Street. Strongs Avenue is scheduled to be milled and filled from South Main Street to Washington Street — a project boosted by a $180,000 state grant. Park Street will be rebuilt from Granger Street to the railroad tracks.
"It's not a big section, but it's in bad shape," Rotondo said of Park Street. "There are concrete slabs under the road that are causing havoc."
The entire length of Harrington Avenue is also up for repaving.
"We have a lot of other little sections we're going to do, but that's the majority," Rotondo said.
Mayor Michael Doenges, who talked about walkability a great deal during his campaign, acknowledged that the Curtis Avenue work was not adding sidewalks in what could be an area ripe for development, but said the plans predated his election and that it was more important to get the road done and ready to serve as a detour.
"We are adding sidewalks throughout the city," Doenges said, continuing that he did want to review how the city approaches Complete Streets design principles. "That ties directly in with cycling. That ties directly in with pedestrian safety."
Overall, Doenges said he was happy with the volume of work DPW was taking on and that he hoped the weather cooperates.
"My hope is we'll be able to complete everything on the paving plan up to and including Strongs Avenue, which I know everyone wants to see," he said.
