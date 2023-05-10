Good as new
Rutland Department of Public Works employees install a new sidewalk on East Center Street Wednesday. The work marks the beginning of what is slated to be a busy season, according DPW Commissioner James Rotondo.

 JIM SABATASO / staff photo

City officials say it will be a good idea to avoid Allen Street this summer.

Work begins May 22 on the $850,000 culvert replacement project funded by the $3 million structures bond approved in 2019. Work is expected to run through late fall, according to Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo, and traffic will be limited to a single, alternating lane during much of that time, with the road closed entirely for up to 40 days in the latter half of the summer.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

