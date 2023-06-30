Sidewalk work and repaving continues next week on Robbins, Baxter and Pine streets. Workers will be replacing the sidewalk on Pine Street from Maple Street to Robbins Street and installing ADA ramps and adjusting structures like manholes, water valve boxes to meet grade level throughout the area.
North Street will be prepared this week for a base layer of pavement and curbing.
On Park Street, Markowski Excavating has finished installing the new road base and next week the road will be graded and a base layer of pavement installed.
One lane on Allen Street remains open as culvert replacement work continues, with Belden Construction installing new water and sewer pipes.
Summer Street's sidewalk replacement on the east side is complete. Crews will be topsoiling sidewalk edges next week.
Roadside mowing will take place around the city.