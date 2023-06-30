Sidewalk work and repaving continues next week on Robbins, Baxter and Pine streets. Workers will be replacing the sidewalk on Pine Street from Maple Street to Robbins Street and installing ADA ramps and adjusting structures like manholes, water valve boxes to meet grade level throughout the area.

North Street will be prepared this week for a base layer of pavement and curbing.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0