Workers on North Street will continue to prepare the road next week for a base pavement layer and curbing. The base layer is expected to be installed at the end of the week.
Robbins, Pine and Baxter streets will see sidewalk replacement and manhole/catch basin work to prepare for curbing and the top layer of pavement.
On Park Street, the base layer of pavement has been installed. Next week will see a day or two of raising manholes and catch basins to the top coat of pavement grade.
Water and sewer work will continue on the Allen Street culvert replacement project next week, with traffic at a single lane. Starting the week of July 17, Allen Street will be closed to traffic.
The location of the project is just west of the school. Business west of the project can be accessed by using Allen Street off of South Main. Business east of the project can be accessed from Stratton Road.
On Travers and Meadow streets, soil borings will take place as part of engineering on an upcoming stormwater project.