Workers on North Street will continue to prepare the road next week for a base pavement layer and curbing. The base layer is expected to be installed at the end of the week.

Robbins, Pine and Baxter streets will see sidewalk replacement and manhole/catch basin work to prepare for curbing and the top layer of pavement.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

