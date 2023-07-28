Allen Street remains closed to through traffic next week as crews install the new box culvert.
Robbins Street is open as sidewalk replacement work takes place on the south side of the street.
Updated: July 28, 2023 @ 5:41 pm
Topsoiling is taking place on Park, Pine and Baxter streets.
North Street will see the installation of ADA ramps on sidewalks.
Sewer line cleaning is scheduled to take place downtown as DPW crews and a contractor work on the lines on Merchants Row and Center, Wales and Willow streets.
Fuller Paving will mill the pavement on Harrington Avenue to prepare for repairs there.
— Staff report
City Reporter
