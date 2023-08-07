Rutland Middle School’s recently hired principal isn’t just new to the school — he’s new to the state, too.
Rob Becker started in his new position on July 10 after having just served as the head of school for the International Programs School in Saudi Arabia.
“It’s for sure rained a lot in Vermont, which I’m not used to,” Becker said with a chuckle. “But the people here have been fantastic. It’s been really nice getting to meet all of the different summer school teachers that are coming in (and) some of the parents that I’m meeting around town. Vermont is a beautiful, beautiful state.”
An educator with a passion for travel, Becker has more than 30 years of experience in education — a large portion of which was spent in administration.
He he has about 10 years of experience in middle school principal or head of school experience. He added that in conjunction with his work in elementary and high school leadership, he is well-versed in where middle level students are coming from and where they are headed.
Having come upon the job listing while working in Saudi Arabia, Becker said it was the area that first attracted him to the position.
“I thought, ‘Wow, Vermont is a pretty state. I should look up and see where Rutland is.’ I did a Google search and found out where Rutland was, and it popped up right next to Killington. I’ve been a downhill skier ever since I was a little kid and subscribed to every ski magazine you could ever subscribe to. So, Killington was a known place to me,” Becker said. Becker added that prior to accepting this job, he had visited every state except for Alaska and Vermont.
In addition to its proximity to Killington, Becker said Rutland’s people also captured his attention, making it clear that this position would be a perfect fit.
An avid outdoorsman, Becker said he has already hiked to the top of Pico Mountain, Killington Mountain and Deer Leap Overlook.
And though he said there’s much more for him to explore, he said he’ll be focusing a lot of his energy into familiarizing himself with the community.
“I think my big hobby this year is just (getting) to know the Rutland area and the students, the families and the staff around me. So, I’m gonna call that my hobby this year,” Becker said.
Rutland City Public Schools Superintendent Bill Olsen said there were many things that stood out about Becker as a candidate, including his wealth of experience and background in STEM and robotics.
“He has a lot of years in administration (and) has also been an administrator internationally in China and Saudi Arabia. We like that because we’re trying to push that part of the curriculum,” Olsen said. “Personality wise, he’s just generally a nice person. He is calm, very thoughtful, very well-versed in the job as a principal. It’s clear he’s a strong leader and we think he will add a lot to helping the middle school continue to grow.”
RMS Assistant Principal Meaghan Marsh said that Becker has been settling in well over the last month, and said that she’s enjoyed working alongside him.
“He doesn’t get flustered easily (and) nothing surprises him. He’s very thoughtful in the way he approaches everything — from curriculum to student behaviors to staff engagement,” Marsh said. “I think his presence will definitely set a positive tone here. He’s pretty passionate about students and I think that will be pretty evident.”
Moving forward, Becker said he hopes to work with the school community to provide a fantastic environment at RMS that students and staff love.
He said he also hopes to help the district tackle curricular alignment, which Becker said is something RCPS is focusing on.
“One of the big things we’re looking at here at Rutland Middle School is just making sure that we’re really well-aligned — both within our grade levels and departments, but also that vertical alignment that comes from being aligned with our intermediate school and our high school,” Becker said.
