MONTPELIER — The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Beth Robinson as one of two of President Joe Biden’s Democratic picks for the appeals courts.
The Senate confirmed Robinson, an associate justice on the Vermont Supreme Court and Biden’s third judge on the Second Circuit, on a 51-45 vote. She is the first openly LGBTQ woman to sit on a federal appeals court.
The New York-based appeals court saw its composition shift under the Trump administration to a majority of Republican appointees among its active judges, with President Donald Trump placing a total of four judges on that court. Robinson’s confirmation fills the final vacancy on the Second Circuit.
“President Biden’s laser-like focus on quickly nominating highly-qualified, professionally diverse judges is paying off at the all-important courts of appeal level,” Christopher Kang, chief counsel for the progressive group Demand Justice, said in a statement. “In partnership with Leader (Chuck) Schumer and Senator (Patrick) Leahy, President Biden has appointed to the Second Circuit three champions for equal justice under the law who demonstrate his deep commitment to bringing more professional diversity to the bench.”
The Senate on Monday also confirmed Toby Heytens to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, on a vote of 53-43. Heytens is the former solicitor general for Virginia and clerked for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He also worked in the Department of Justice’s Office of the Solicitor General and co-led the University of Virginia Law School’s Supreme Court Litigation Clinic.
Vermont’s Lt. Gov. Molly Gray was quick to offer congratulations to Robinson.
“The confirmation of Justice Beth Robinson to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit is a historic step in building a judicial system that represents all of us,” she wrote. “For me, and so many Vermonters and Vermont women in the legal profession, Justice Robinson’s pioneering work has been inspiring. She has been a champion for civil rights and marriage equality and will serve our country, and justice system, well. … This is a great day for Vermonters, our country, and our justice system.”
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders also released a statement. In part it reads, “For more than a decade, Justice Robinson has worked tirelessly in service of the people of Vermont and I know she will bring that same dedication to the federal court, along with a strong commitment to equality and dignity.”
He went on: “More than qualified, Justice Robinson has built a distinguished career based on impartiality and fair application of the law. She treats people with respect and compassion, and understands the duty of the court to provide equitable justice. Due in no small part to her hard work and commitment, Vermont has led the country in advancing marriage equality and LGBTQ rights.”
