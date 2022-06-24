BURLINGTON — Judge Beth Robinson, who was appointed by President Joe Biden to serve on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals, had her official investiture to the new post on Friday at the federal courthouse in Burlington.
Robinson, who is the first opening gay woman to serve on any federal appeals court in U.S. history, said she was pleased so many of her family, friends and fellow judges from Vermont and the circuit court could attend the long-delayed formal ceremony.
Selected speakers painted a picture of Robinson as a person with great integrity, a commitment to justice, shows considerable modesty, is willing to mentor others, displays great enthusiasm often and is not afraid to often poke fun at herself.
Robinson had served for 10 years on the Vermont Supreme Court before Biden nominated her last year to replace Appeals Judge Peter W. Hall of Chittenden. Hall, who had served for almost 17 years on the appeals court, announced in March 2021 he would go into semi-retirement, but died about a week later from cancer. His wife, Maria Dunton, was among those thanked by Robinson for attending the one-hour ceremony.
Robinson had widespread bipartisan support throughout the state ranging from U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., to Republican Gov. Phil Scott, and the Vermont Bar Association.
One of her former longtime law partners, Susan Murray, said she called Robinson when Hall announced his retirement. Murray said she told Robinson she had to say “yes” when she got “the call.” Murray explained to the audience that people don’t apply for the appeals court, but rather a private selection is made.
“You owe it to the community,” Murray recalled telling Robinson. Murray noted Robinson offered so much to every litigant, to colleagues on the bench, to the people all across the country.
Murray said Robinson, in her usual humble self, said she thought she was not the best person for the job.
“She was the best person for the job,” Murray said.
Murray said Robinson shined when she went through a tough confirmation process in the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee and did not get tripped up during questioning. Robinson eventually was approved by the full Senate 51-45 on Nov. 1, 2021, and four days she received the official judicial commission signed by Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Robinson, 57, was initially sworn in during a private ceremony so she could get right to work. She splits her time between the chambers once occupied by Hall in New York City and some new chambers constructed at the U.S. District Courthouse in Burlington.
Appeals Court Clerk Catherine O’Hagan Wolfe read the judicial commission and Chief Appeals Judge Debra Ann Livingston administered the oath to Robinson, who is the 78th person to serve on the panel.
Her wife, Kym Boyman, helped Robinson put on her black robes during the investiture ceremony before the judge addressed a packed courtroom and an audience on a YouTube video stream.
“I could not have asked for better parents,” Robinson said as she went down a litany of people that had helped her to grow as a person. She acknowledged her siblings, nieces and nephews.
She also thanked her longtime mentor, Middlebury lawyer Peter Langrock from the law firm, Langrock, Sperry & Wool, where she worked for 18 years. Robinson noted the firm used to have a fourth name, Parker, named for Fred I. Parker, who later preceded Hall on the circuit court for nine years.
Robinson said Langrock explained to her that when a client might not be able to pay for legal representation, two factors should be considered. Langrock said the questions were whether there was justice to be served and whether the case would be fun.
“The practice of law is a calling,” Robinson said.
Robinson said she and Murray spent a lot of untotaled and free hours in the Baker vs. State of Vermont case that led to the nation’s first civil union law in 2000. They went on to advocate on behalf of the Vermont Freedom to Marry movement that eventually got the state legislature to approve same-sex marriages in 2009.
“I was told she’d be the best law professor I’d have,” Briana Hauser, one of Robinson’s federal law clerks. Hauser had clerked for Robinson at the Vermont Supreme Court and jumped at the chance to follow her to the federal bench for another clerkship.
Hauser was not disappointed.
The Second Circuit Court hears various appeals from federal cases in Vermont, New York, and Connecticut.
Robinson was born in Pakistan and raised in Indiana. She graduated from Dartmouth College in 1986 and earned her law degree from the University of Chicago Law School in 1989.
She clerked for Judge David Sentelle of the U. S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit (1989-1990), practiced in the law firm of Langrock Sperry & Wool (1993-2010).
Former governor Peter Shumlin, after being elected, appointed Robinson his legal counsel for about one year before naming her to Vermont Supreme Court in November 2011. She was later approved on an unanimous vote in the legislature.
