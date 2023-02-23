Sinatra Robles does things that most seventh-graders do. He is on the cross country and track and field teams at Fair Haven and last summer he played baseball in the Rutland County Little League.
But he also gets off the beaten path, doing something some of his classmates probably never knew existed.
Competing in the sport of luge makes him unique in the hallways and classrooms at Fair Haven. He can say, like the lyrics in the song of the famous singer he is named for, “I did it my way.”
That prompts the question, how does a seventh-grader gravitate to luge?
His older cousin Isabelle in Connecticut once competed in luge as a member of the United States D Team and Robles attended one of her competitions.
“I went to watch her, and I liked it,” Robles said.
He was only 9 and hooked.
His goal is an ambitious one.
“I want to get to the Olympics,” he said after a training session at Spartan Arena on Thursday morning during school vacation.
“He’s not eligible until 2030,” interjected his mother, Sarah.
That’s OK. Robles has much more immediate plans. He will be competing on March 4-5 Youth/Junior Nationals in Lake Placid, New York.
That is why he was executing flat-ice training at Spartan Arena under the watchful eye of his father, Rafael.
He was working on the paddle technique — the use of your arms to get an explosive burst off the start line. That is important because after that, gravity takes over and the positioning of your head and legs is what can enhance your speed.
While Robles enjoys his school sports of cross country and track and field, he emphatically calls luge his favorite.
“He is a wonderful young man and will be the guy that gives you everything he’s got,” Fair Haven cross country coach Randy Shutter said.
“I know we are a second sport for him, and I am hoping that we can keep him around as a second sport. I think cross country helps him in his main sport.
“I really believe he will be in the Olympics. It is a wonderful opportunity for him.”
In the U.S., luge courses are located at Lake Placid, New York and Park City, Utah.
They are quite different, Robles said.
“Lake Placid is much more technical. Park City is more about the speed,” Robles said.
He relishes the technical aspects required for the Lake Placid course.
The family moved to Castleton from Wisconsin four years ago. Rafael is a nursing student at Castleton University.
“There is not a lot of funding available like there is for some other sports,” Rafael said, noting a trip to compete at Park City had an expense in the neighborhood of $10,000.
But it’s hard to put a price tag on a dream. Dreams are important, and Robles has a big one.
The dream is on course. Robles has earned a place on the U.S. Olympic D Team.
All dreams have roadblocks. During one recent session, Robles’ steels skidded across the track, and he suffered a blow to his head. He was held out of the Empire State Winter Games in Lake Placid due to concussion protocol.
Now, he has been cleared to compete and has his sights on making a big splash in the Nationals on March 4-5.
It’s all part of the path to that biggest dream of all, a place in the Winter Olympics.
Sinatra Robles is doing it his way.
